Sciath na Scol finals: Double delight for Ballincollig's Gaelscoil Ui Riordáin, Dripsey and Balllinora victorious too

Sciath na Scol DH1 final: Gaelscoil Ui Riordáin 1-13 GS Mhainistir na Corann 3-6.

It was a hurling treat at Pairc Ui Chaoimh as Ballincollig's Gaelscoil Ui Riordáin completed a double with victory in the huriing DH1 final. A late Evan Stack score burst saw GuiR over the line for their second final win of the day. It was a fiery encounter that saw plenty of tension too!

Stack’s seven points were crucial, none more so than his three late scores that clinched the title. Midleton's Tadgh O Duada deserves special mention too after his impressive hat trick kept GS Mhainistir na Corann in with a chance right to the death.

At half-time there was only four points between the teams with Riordáin leading 0-6 0-2. Mainistir na Corann came out fighting in the second half, their urgency from the get go seeming to take Riordáin by surprise as they clawed their way back to within a point.

Just when it seemed like Riordáin were starting to pull away again at 0-9 0-5, Tadgh O Duada popped up with a crucial goal to bring his team back to within a point. Game on.

Another O Duada goal two minutes later put Midleton in front for the first time. The lead didn’t last long, however, as seconds after the restart Cuan O Connachtain ran through on goal and slotted home with aplomb. 1-10 to 2-5 to Riordáin.

The final stages were nail-biting. O Duada completed his hat trick with a minute of normal-time on the clock. The east Cork lads thought they had done enough but Evan Stack had other ideas. Three perfectly taken points in additional time gave GS Ui Riordáin the victory - and a hard fought one at that.

GAELSCOIL UI RIORDAIN: R Ni Suilleabhain, R O Conaill, O O Mathuna, C O’Murchu (0-1), M Fleury, R O’Criodain, O O hArrachtain, F O Laoire, E Staic (0-7), C O Connachtain (1-0), C O hAnnaghain (0-2), A O hAonasa (0-3), C O Gliasain, R O Madain, C O hEachthigheirn, J O Cearnaigh, R O Ceallachain, E O Murchu, J Cinsealach, B O Crualaoi.

GS MHAINISTIR NA CORANN: N O Dalaigh, D Mac Laithimh, L O Croinin, S de Barra, C O Bradaigh, C O Connaill, J O Mathuna (0-1), C O Cochlain, C Mac Searraigh, J O Tuathaigh, H O Croinin, E Mac Annaidh, D O Cathasaigh (0-4), T O Duada (3-1), T O Se, S Lucid, E O Cuairc Lee, C de Paor, T O Gealabhain, B O Coileain.

Referee: Eamonn Brosnan.





Sciath na Scoil DH2 final: Ballinora 5-8 Rochestown 1-4.

Ballinora's Donagh Conway posted an impressive 5-5 as they claimed Sciath na Scoil DH2 final honours over Rochestown at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Ballinora flew out of the gates, scoring 3-1 in the opening five minutes, via a quick-fire Conway hat-trick, all from cutting in onto his left side and firing home from close range. Jamie Lynch and CIan Murphy also contributed with two well taken scores. Ballinora continued their dominance up to the interval going in 5-5 to 0-0 at the whistle.

Rochestown came out a lot sharper in the second half though, putting their opponents under pressure with a flurry of scores.

Cillian McAulliffe hit the back of the net early on and Rochestown added another four points, three in quick succession from Conor Crowley and one from Max Stafford, in what was a valiant second half effort.

BALLINORA: C O’Mahony, R O’Sullivan, C Noonan, S Cahill-Feeley, K O’Mahony, F Murphy (0-1), J O’Riordan, P Kelly, C Murphy (0-1), D Fenton, P O’Mahony, S O’Sullivan, J Lynch (0-1), D Conway (5-5), J Coakley, P Burke, L McCoy, R Lynch, E Kingston, D Bradley, F Breathnach, J Roxburgh, O Kilmartin, C Davis, E McSweeney, A O’Regan, O Hurley, O O’Reilly, E Mitchell, N Comerford, A Faizi, L Darcy.

ROCHESTOWN: J Parkes, M Daly, L O’Sullivan, E Long, C O’Shea, A Forsyth (C), H O’Sullivan, C McAulliffe (1-0), R McCarthy, S Kennedy, M Stafford (0-1), C Crowley (0-3), S O’Connell, G Mansfield, D Hourihan, J Kelly, A Nolan, S Glennon, S Graven, J O’Sullivan, M Lane, B Powell, M Coleman, D O’Sullivan, H Cantillon.

Sciath na Scoil C1 urban final: SC Aisieri 1-1 Midleton 0-1.

The Urban C1 Camogie final saw two tight and well organised defences, which made for cagey affair. The first score of the game came after 23 mins when Ava O’Mahony cooly placed it over the bar to give Aisieri the advantage. Not long after it was level after a beautiful score from Midleton's Saoirse Morey.

With the scores all level at the full time whistle the game when to extra-time, and wiuth two minutes left Aisieri’s Megan O'Mahony caught the ball and from distance fired it low and into the bottom corner of the net. An absolutely fantastic goal worthy of winning any game.

SC AISIERI: M O’Donovan, M Ivanov, E O’Leary, S Desmond, T McCarthy, J O’Brien Gabriel, M O’Mahony (1-0), A O’Mahony (0-1), A O’Brien Meehan, C Hayes, C Morrissey, S Barry, D Murphy, R Aberibigbe, S Rose, S Eager, A Peelo, A Dooley, M Hourigan, C Meade, T O’Connor, E O’Rourke, E Cronin Morey, K Sisk, K O’Mahony, D Buckley Connelly.

MIDLETON: M O’Brien, A Boyle, S Hennessy, A Reid, M Spelman (C), E Murphy, E Dineen, R Fenton, S Kelly, S Morey (0-1), A Murphy, T Babiarz, T Mulrey Quigley, G Carroll, L McKenna, C Gomez-Moreta, C Delgado, R Berto, A Osaghae, J Zajac, N Culbert, K Mclnerney.

Referee: Michael Collins.

Sciath na Scol H5 final: Dripsey 3-5 Kilbonane 2-7.

Dripsey took down Kilbonane in the H5 Sciath na Scol Hurling final after a physical encounter that saw both sides trade blows for half-an-hour.

Kilbonane started on the right foot with an early goal inside the first couple of mins from Luke Creedon who smashed the ball past Dripsey goalie Hayden Noonan from close range.

A couple of minutes later Dripsey found the net themselves thanks to a wonderful strike by Daithi Lane into the bottom left corner. Soon after Lane had his second goal of the afternoon, taken like a seasoned veteran.

Kilbonane needed to settle the ship and settle the ship they did with a few well taken scores just before half time from Noah O Callaghan Conlon and Tadgh Lehane.

Anna O'Connell, Dripsey celebrates with her team after their victory over Kilbonane in their H5 Allianz Sciath na Scol final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The score at the break was 2-1 to 1-5, Kilbonane with a slender lead. A big second half was needed from Dripsey and they didn’t disappoint with Daithi Lane putting on an exhibition to carry his side to a massive victory. A massive goal from Aoibheann O’Connell all but put the contest to bed despite a late attempt at a comeback by Kilbonane which included a super finish by Noah O’Callaghan Conlan.

DRIPSEY: H Noonan, B Buckley, T Ryan, S Carey (0-1), A O’Connell, D Lane (2-4), T Ross, C Cotter, A O’Connell (1-0), F Moynihan, F Roche, T White, M Hubbard, J Porter, F Cotter, F Ni Loingsigh, F O’Leary, T O’Leary, G Dineen, J Casey, J McCullagh.

KILBONANE: A O’Mahony, S Murphy, T Lehane (0-1), L Mackey, J Coleman, J Phelan © (0-1), E Phelan (0-1), A Cavanagh, N Callaghan Conlon (2-2), L Creedon (0-1), S Dineen (0-1), T.J. O’Hara, S Twomey, K O’Connell, E Steward, C McDaid, A Kiely, N Spillane, D Hayes, M O’Callaghan, A Steward.

Referee: Eamonn Brosnan.

Sciath na Scol DC1 final: GS Ui Riordain, Ballincollig 1-5 Riverstown 0-3.

Gaelscoile Ui Riordain edged a resilient Riverstown to win the DC1 Sciath Na Scoile Camogie final. Aoife Ní Donnachu put Gaelscoil Ni Riordain ahead early doors, Riverstown’s Sara Murphy responded in kind before Ella Ni Shuilleabhain’s looping effort from distance found the back of the net for the Ballincollig girls.

Ni Suilleabhain’s accuracy was key as she added three more points for the victors. Aisling Ryan brought Riverstown right back into the fight with a point on the half hour mark but it was that girl again Ni Shuilleabhain again who cancelled it out moments later with a point of her own.

GS UI RIORDAIN: A Ni Mhathuna, A Ni Mhurchu, C Ni Mhuiri, A Ni Cheallachain, E Ni Mhuineachain, R Ni Loingsigh, A Ni Chuipeir, E Ni Shuilleabhain (1-3), A Ni Laoire, S Ni Chonnachtain, E Ni Bhriain, A Ni Chrotaigh, A Ni Dhonnachu (0-1), C Ni Luing, E Ni Dhubhslaine, K Schlede, R Ni Chaomhanach (0-1), M De Burca, R Ni Shuilleabhain, E Ni Cheallaigh.

RIVERSTOWN: L Murphy, S Browne, R O’Brien-O’Neill, A Ryan (0-1), C Kelly, S Donnacliffe, A Brennan, A Ryan, J Buckley, A Lynch, N Fennessey (0-1), A Tierney, E Crowley, S Murphy (0-1), M O’Keefe, C O’Mahony, O Mohally, G Power, S Kelly, E Cogan-Lavelle.

Referee: Michael Collins.