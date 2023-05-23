Leinster final spot for Dublin hurlers not out of reach 

NOT OUT OF REACH: Dublin Hurling manager Micheal O’Donoghue's teams chances of reaching the Leinster final are not as remote as made out to be. Pic: ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Tue, 23 May, 2023 - 16:23
John Fogarty

Dublin senior hurlers’ chances of reaching the Leinster final are not as remote as they have been made out to be.

It has been mentioned that in the event Kilkenny lose to Wexford and Dublin beat Galway, Micheál Donoghue’s side must also overcome a massive score difference this Sunday to make the decider.

Currently on five points, Dublin are two behind Kilkenny and Galway with a score difference of plus eight in contrast Kilkenny’s plus 45 and Galway’s plus 59.

However, a criterion adopted by the Leinster Council means only the score difference pertaining to the games involving those three or more counties finishing on the same number of points comes into play.

Kilkenny are plus six after beating Dublin by that amount last weekend and drawing with Galway, whose figure is zero, and Dublin’s is minus six. Consequently, a four-point win for Dublin in Croke Park on Sunday would be enough for them to make the final at the expense of Galway should Kilkenny also be beaten by Wexford.

As the three teams at the bottom of the table can’t all conclude their campaigns on the same number of points, the policy will not have implications there. Ahead of Westmeath facing Antrim in Mullingar on Sunday, Westmeath (-66 score difference) and Wexford (-6) are currently on two points ahead of Antrim (-40) who are on one. If the two bottom teams can’t be separated, their head-to-head differential will be a factor followed by score difference across the championship.

As reported yesterday, the Munster Council apply the protocol adopted by the GAA at large with score difference for all four round-robin games coming into play should three or more teams conclude on the same number of points.

Were they to follow Leinster’s example, all three of Cork, Limerick and Tipperary’s score difference would be zero based on the Cork-Tipperary and Tipperary-Limerick draws before Limerick and Cork’s meeting this Sunday. They would also have the same highest total score but with four goals Cork would be ahead on the fourth differential of goals scored followed by Tipperary with two and Limerick with none.

