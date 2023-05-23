James Horan: Galway have the pace and firepower to inflict more pain

The opportunity to watch Galway test themselves against Tyrone in Salthill on Sunday was too good to pass up.

Having visited Wards Hotel for some pregame analysis with some of Mayo’s finest minds, we set out for Pearse Stadium. One thing nobody had factored into the afternoon was the torrential downpour. Salthill in the sunshine is unrivalled, but Pearse Stadium in heavy rainfall is a test.

The first person I bumped into in the stadium was Kieran McGeeney (I obviously came off the worst there…), obviously a very interested observer.

Galway’s three-point victory is a further step on the road back to the knockouts. They are building. With the slippery underfoot conditions, the round 1 tie was going to involve a lot of mistakes and misses. To be fair to Galway, they led this from the off and from the tenth minute or so, did enough to keep Tyrone at arm’s length and claim the primary objective of the afternoon, two points.

Galway have a sparkling attacking unit. The dual spearheads for a lot of their attacks are either Sean Kelly or now the repositioned Cillian McDaid from wing back. Kelly’s attacking credentials are well advertised at this stage, but Cillian’s role for this Galway team may be under-appreciated. Like Diarmuid O’Connor for Mayo, Cillian is the player who generates tempo and pace and brings it into offensive plays, particularly ones that may be meandering aimlessly or grinding to an inevitable halt.

Several times in the first half against Tyrone, he took a handpass and immediately set off at pace with purpose, stretching the opposition by running at an angle that created an overlap or other inviting angles for teammates. He is a critical player for Galway.

The first half was a strange, almost comical, affair at times. Niall Morgan being chased down by Ian Burke may have been the most dramatic cat-and-mouse exhibitions I have seen at inter-county level. The keeper was trying to shake off his pursuer only to eventually turn back into his chaser. The incident ended up with Ian Burke receiving a yellow card and Niall getting a black card. Bizarre.

That had Tyrone down to 13 men with Peter Harte (probably the one position he has not played) back in goal, and to no-one’s surprise, he did well. With Frank Burns gone to a red card at the end of the first quarter, Tyrone faced an interesting period. For the ten minutes with 13 men, they gave a masterclass in effectively managing the time. Harte’s long kick outs were won by Tyrone’s midfield and all opportunities to regulate the game time of the black card, were completed.

However, it’s Galway’s response to playing against thirteen men for that ten minutes I found intriguing. One Peter Cooke point was their return. It should have been so much more, and that is where Galway need to change. There was a real opportunity to go after Tyrone – two extra men, a majority of possession and playing into the scoring goal in Salthill, it was set up for a hyper-productive period. They had to maximise the clock and really put foot on the throat of their opponents.

They did anything but. A case in point was for two similar attacks, Damien Comer dropped to midfield receive the ball, he soloed, passed backwards and the receiver passed it backwards again. Where was the appreciation that Tyrone was incredibly vulnerable at the back, and goals were there for the taking. It seems that Galway will attack the same way irrespective of what they are faced with. They will stick rigidly to the template. But with the player type they have; they have a lot more opportunities than they realise to go with more direct attacks. They have the firepower and pace to do this.

On Sunday, it never became a factor, but this area needs improvement from Galway, or the knockouts could fell them. Greater utilisation of their pace at the right times, with high tempo attacks, will unhinge the opposition. Tyrone’s 13 men scenario threw a brief ten-minute spotlight on this.

These are small, if important, increments. Galway are bouncing along nice and quietly, knowing there is a lot more in the tank.