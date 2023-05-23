Tony Kelly: 'We have to bring it home this time. Simple as that'

After the final whistle sounded the party started. Within seconds, the shed terrace was bouncing to "Freed from Desire". For over an hour post-match raucous roars could be heard in Cusack Park from adjacent watering holes as fans took in the other of Sunday’s Munster championship crackers.

Meanwhile, younger devotees thronged around the back of the main stand. There was only one man they wanted to see.

“Has Tony come out yet?” Eventually he emerged with a gear bag in one hand and an assortment of bamboo hurleys in the other. It was another immense performance from the Clare wonder. In total he hit 2-4, including a penalty that his long ball created. Diarmuid Ryan’s late winner meant he was the toast of Ennis on Sunday. Kelly is their titan all year round. Together they have enjoyed some special outings in recent seasons.

“The crowd were excellent,” he said with a nod towards the stadium. “We weren't happy with our performance here the first day. We didn't give the crowd anything to latch on to. Only fits and starts really. We knew a fast start would be important. You have to make home games count for atmosphere especially with the crowds going to games now.”

That adds to the allure as a player. It is a huge attraction. For the final play, Diarmuid Ryan burst out with the ball and danced for joy when the action halted. He then turned to the crowd and clenched his fist, before firing the sliotar over the wire. He was soon embraced by his captain who also wheeled off towards the supporters for a brief celebration.

“Before you might play a quarter-final in Thurles with 10-12,000. As good as... as much as you love going to Thurles you still want a full crowd there. It is better going down to play Tipp or going to Páirc Uí Chaoimh playing Cork and you know it will be hostile and the crowds will be massive.

“They are expecting 35-40,000 down there for Limerick vs Tipp. That is what you want to be playing in. You don't want to go to half-empty stadiums around the country. That adds to the competitive edge in Munster.”

Ryan’s man of the match performance and four points from play? They’ve come to expect it.

“The way Cork set up, they left us with free men in the half-back line in the second half and in fairness to Diarmuid Ryan he punished them up and down that wing all the second half. He was huge for us coming down the stretch with scores especially the last one,” Kelly said.

“He was phenomenal in the second half. Last week he popped up with two or three against Waterford as well. He started out as a forward for us when he first came in. He has a range of scoring that is phenomenal. Even in the club championship here with his own club Cratloe he would be doing that on a regular basis from centre-half back.”

An All-Ireland winner in 2013 and four-time All-Star, so far a senior Munster medal has eluded Kelly. Last year they reached the final but lost out against Limerick after extra-time. The challenge for Clare is to take another step in three weeks.

They will take on Tipperary if Liam Cahill’s side beat Waterford in Thurles next Sunday. Cork and Limerick’s clash is a de facto third place play-off, although there remains a chance for each to meet Clare in the provincial decider.

“I suppose it is our fourth one. We were beaten in our last three. It is definitely a championship or trophy… we haven't won it since 1998. There are a lot of lads in that dressing room who weren't even born the last time we won Munster. It is definitely on our checklist every year.

“As I said, we haven't been able to win it the last three goes at it. It is all about learning. We are in the exact same spot as last year. No better off. No worse. We have to bring it home this time. Simple as that.”