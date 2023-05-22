Carrigtwohill, Bishopstown, and Douglas claim Sciath silver

There were wins for Carrigtwohill NS, Bishopstown Boys NS, and Gaelscoil na Dúglaise as the Allianz Sciath na Scol Chorcaí festival of finals began in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Monday.
Carrigtwohill were the first winners in a splendid spectacle of hurling and camogie, edging out St Anthony's Ballinlough by 1-6 to 1-5 in the H1 final.
Heroes for Carrigtwohill were Cian O’Connor, who bagged four points including the winner, and Cian Ahern, who scored the crucial goal.
In the H2 final, Bishopstown Boys overcame GS Dúglaise by 4-9 to 2-5. Fionn Buckley helped himself to 2-5 for the winners, with Eoin Cuthbert adding a goal in each half.
It was a notable achievement for the Douglas Gaelscoil to reach both boys' and girls' deciders, and their cailíni did take home the silverware with an impressive 7-3 to 1-1 victory over Watergrasshill, all the goals coming in a storming first half. Annie-Mae Nic an Deisioh and Orla Ní Mhaolruanaid got two each, while Vanessa Ní Loinsigh was on target with a brace of points.