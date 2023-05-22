Carrigtwohill, Bishopstown, and Douglas claim Sciath silver

There were wins for Carrigtwohill NS, Bishopstown Boys NS, and Gaelscoil na Dúglaise as the Allianz Sciath na Scol Chorcaí festival of finals began in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Monday.

Carrigtwohill were the first winners in a splendid spectacle of hurling and camogie, edging out St Anthony's Ballinlough by 1-6 to 1-5 in the H1 final.