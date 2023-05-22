Carrigtwohill, Bishopstown, and Douglas claim Sciath silver

There were wins for Carrigtwohill NS, Bishopstown Boys NS, and Gaelscoil na Dúglaise as the Allianz Sciath na Scol Chorcaí festival of finals began in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Monday
Carrigtwohill, Bishopstown, and Douglas claim Sciath silver

UP HILL: Watergrasshill players show their delight in capturing the Allianz Sciath na Scol H3 trophy following their win over Leamlara in the Allianz Sciath na Scol H3 final played in Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Mon, 22 May, 2023 - 19:10
Dylan O’ Connell

There were wins for Carrigtwohill NS, Bishopstown Boys NS, and Gaelscoil na Dúglaise as the Allianz Sciath na Scol Chorcaí festival of finals began in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Monday. 

Carrigtwohill were the first winners in a splendid spectacle of hurling and camogie, edging out St Anthony's Ballinlough by 1-6 to 1-5 in the H1 final.

SKIPPERS: GS na Duglaise joint team captains Searlait Ni Shulleabhain and Una Nic Dhochartaigh pictured with the C2 trophy following their teams victory over Watergrasshill in the Allianz Sciath na Scol C2 final in Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Pic: Howard Crowdy
SKIPPERS: GS na Duglaise joint team captains Searlait Ni Shulleabhain and Una Nic Dhochartaigh pictured with the C2 trophy following their teams victory over Watergrasshill in the Allianz Sciath na Scol C2 final in Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Pic: Howard Crowdy

Heroes for Carrigtwohill were Cian O’Connor, who bagged four points including the winner, and Cian Ahern, who scored the crucial goal. 

In the H2 final, Bishopstown Boys overcame GS Dúglaise by 4-9 to 2-5.  Fionn Buckley helped himself to 2-5 for the winners, with Eoin Cuthbert adding a goal in each half. 

BREAKING CLEAR: Ryan Barry of Carrigtwohill attempts to bteak away from Padraig O'Flynn of St Anthonys during the Allianz Sciath na Scol H1 final in Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Pic: Howard Crowdy
BREAKING CLEAR: Ryan Barry of Carrigtwohill attempts to bteak away from Padraig O'Flynn of St Anthonys during the Allianz Sciath na Scol H1 final in Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Pic: Howard Crowdy

It was a notable achievement for the Douglas Gaelscoil to reach both boys' and girls' deciders, and their cailíni did take home the silverware with an impressive 7-3 to 1-1 victory over Watergrasshill, all the goals coming in a storming first half.  Annie-Mae Nic an Deisioh and Orla Ní Mhaolruanaid got two each, while Vanessa Ní Loinsigh was on target with a brace of points.  

More in this section

Wexford v Westmeath - Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 4 TJ Ryan: Wexford going down to Joe McDonagh would not be good for hurling
Dalo's Hurling Show: Throwback days to big crowds, lamping it, and wispy corner forwards S Dalo's Hurling Show: Throwback days to big crowds, lamping it, and wispy corner forwards
The Gaelic Football Show: Alarm bells in Kerry and the great breaking ball debate S The Gaelic Football Show: Alarm bells in Kerry and the great breaking ball debate
<p>CAMPAIGN: Cork manager John Cleary will see his charges start their Sam Maguire tilt against Louth this weekend. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile</p>

Cork and Kerry to meet at Páirc in front of GAAGO cameras

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd