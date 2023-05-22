Cork and Kerry to meet at Páirc in front of GAAGO cameras

Cork and Kerry’s All-Ireland SFC Group 1, Round 2 game has been fixed for a 3pm throw-in in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday week and will be shown live on GAAGO.

Seven days after Cork open their campaign against Louth in Navan this Saturday, John Cleary’s side face their neighbours for the first time in championship since last year’s Munster semi-final in Páirc Uí Rinn when Kerry won by 12 points.

Tipperary and Waterford’s final round Tailteann Cup game is the undercard for the game and will commence at 1pm.

Designated their home venue due to St Conleth’s Park being unavailable because of reconstruction, Kildare face Dublin in their second round Group 3 Sam Maguire Cup game in UPMC Nowlan Park that same day at 5pm. It will also be streamed on GAAGO.

The appetising Group 2 derby between Tyrone and Armagh gets the live TV treatment that evening (7pm), while the top-of-the-table clash between Meath and Down in Parnell Park in Group 2 of the Tailteann Cup will also be shown on GAAGO (1pm).

On Sunday, June 4, the Donegal-Derry Group 4 Sam Maguire Cup meeting in Ballybofey will be broadcast live on RTÉ at 4pm. It follows the Group 1 fixture between Mayo and Louth in Castlebar (2pm start).

In Round 2 of the All-Ireland SFC, the third- and fourth-seeded teams have home advantage while the final round of the Tailteann Cup is staged at neutral venues. Roscommon and Sligo’s match in Group 3 will be available on GAAGO.

Cork’s All-Ireland U20 final against Offaly is down for a 3pm start in Thurles on Sunday week and follows the minor decider between Clare and Galway at 1pm. Both games will be shown live on TG4.

Saturday, June 3.

All-Ireland SFC, Round 2.

Group 1.

Cork v Kerry, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 3pm Live GAAGO.

Group 2.

Westmeath v Galway, TEG Cusack Park 5pm.

Tyrone v Armagh, O’Neills Healy Park 7pm Live RTÉ.

Group 3.

Kildare v Dublin, UPMC Nowlan Park 5pm Live GAAGO.

Tailteann Cup, Round 3.

Group 1.

Cavan v Offaly, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park 3pm.

London v Laois, Parnell Park 3pm.

Group 2.

Meath v Down, Parnell Park 1pm Live GAAGO.

Tipperary v Waterford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 1pm.

Christy Ring Cup final.

Derry v Meath, Croke Park 5pm Live Sport TG4.

Nickey Rackard Cup final.

Donegal v Wicklow, Croke Park 3pm.

Lory Meagher Cup final.

Monaghan v Lancashire, Croke Park 1pm.

Sunday, June 4.

All-Ireland SFC, Round 2.

Group 1.

Mayo v Louth, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park 2pm Live RTÉ.

Group 3.

Roscommon v Sligo, Dr Hyde Park 3pm Live GAAGO.

Group 4.

Monaghan v Clare, St Tiernach’s Park 2pm.

Donegal v Derry, MacCumhaill Park 4pm Live RTÉ.

Tailteann Cup, Round 3.

Group 3.

Limerick v Wicklow, Laois Hire O’Moore Park 1pm.

Longford v Carlow, Laois Hire O’Moore Park 1pm.

Group 4.

Wexford v Leitrim, Parnell Park 3pm.

Fermanagh v Antrim, Box-It Athletic Grounds 3pm.

Oneills.com U20 All-Ireland hurling final.

Cork v Offaly, FBD Semple Stadium 3pm Live TG4.

Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor hurling final.

Clare v Galway, FBD Semple Stadium 1pm Live TG4.