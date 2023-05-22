TJ Ryan: Wexford going down to Joe McDonagh would not be good for hurling

Westmeath secured one of the most famous results in hurling history on Sunday when they came back from 17 points down to defeat Wexford in Wexford Park in the Leinster senior hurling championship.

The result leaves both counties tied on two points each and Wexford are now perilously close to relegation down to the Joe McDonagh Cup for next season.

A defeat for the Slaneysiders against Kilkenny coupled with a win for Antrim over Westmeath next weekend would see Wexford go down.

This, according to TJ Ryan on the Irish Examiner hurling podcast, would not be good for the game.

"Wexford going into the Joe McDonagh is not good for hurling," said TJ.

"I don’t mean that as any disrespect to any other team – we need as many competitive teams up there as we possibly can."

TJ feels like it may be time for a root and branch reform of how counties like Waterford and Wexford go about their business.

"Maybe it will be a watershed moment for them. We do have counties where there’s a huge investment of time and energy and money into just the senior team. So maybe that needs to digress a little where it’s into the game and into hurling and the philosophy."

Ken Hogan feels like this result has been coming for some time and is part of an overall trend in Wexford.

"There's a worrying trend in Wexford. They were turned over by Offaly in the U20s when they were expected to win that. It's 40 years since they won an All-Ireland minor title. Things are alarming when you look at the Sunday Game last night and see the empty terraces and the empty stands.

"Wexford are hugely passionate hurling supporters, they have a brilliant interest in hurling. Anytime you go down to the south east people talk about nothing else only hurling.

"Yet there seems to be an apathy there. That transferred yesterday to the game."

Hogan feels like credit needs to go to Westmeath, a county which he says have pockets of great hurling people.

"We have to hand it to Westmeath, great hurling country down there.

"Wexford couldn't cope with it. They conceded big in the second half, 4-12 or 4-13 they conceded in the second half. Obviously the whole thing absolutely collapsed. The lads mentioned last night about leadership and standing up for what you're about.

"Wexford are in a situation now where they play the kingpins of hurling Kilkenny in Wexford Park, they beat Kilkenny last year in Nowlan Park. I just hope Wexford pull it out of the fire but there has to be a lot of psychological work done this week in Wexford.

"It's actually inexplicable to think that they could ship that kind of defeat yesterday but hats off to Westmeath and give them credit where credit is due."