Munster Hurling permutations: What Cork, Tipperary and Limerick need to do to reach All-Ireland

Only a draw in Limerick combined with a five-point or more defeat for Tipperary against Waterford this Sunday will deny Liam Cahill’s side a place in the knock-out stages of the All-Ireland championship.

Unbeaten after three games, score difference poses a small threat to Tipperary who are plus five points compared to Cork’s plus eight and Limerick‘s plus one.

Were Cork and Limerick to finish level in TUS Gaelic Grounds and The Déise to win in Thurles, Cork, Limerick and Tipperary would all finish on four points.

As Tipperary drew against both Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh earlier this month and Limerick in FBD Stadium on Sunday, score difference would separate the teams should Tipperary and either of their neighbours finish on the same number of points.

Score difference also determines finishing places when more than two teams conclude their campaigns on the same number of points.

Cork and Tipperary can’t finish on the same number of points and score difference. However, Limerick and Tipperary can and in that event total points scored (goals and points) would distinguish them from one another. Tipperary currently have 93 points (7-72) while Limerick have 3-63 to their name.

Limerick's Aaron Gillane has a shot blocked by Tipperary's Dan McCormack. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

In the eight other scenarios, Tipperary qualify as either Munster finalists or All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finalists against Joe McDonagh Cup runners-up on June 17 or 18.

Cork and Limerick’s clash is a de facto third place play-off, although there remains a chance for each to meet Clare in the June 11 provincial decider.

In the Leinster SHC, Dublin need to beat Galway in Croke Park this weekend and hope Kilkenny at least pick up a point against Wexford to face The Cats in a provincial final on June 11.

Galway could still lose to Dublin and qualify for the final if Kilkenny are beaten by Wexford, who likely need at least a point to avoid relegation to the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Wexford could avoid the drop should Westmeath draw or beat Antrim. An Antrim win combined with a draw or victory for Wexford would demote Westmeath.

MUNSTER SHC FINAL ROUND PERMUTATIONS.

Limerick win, Tipperary win: Limerick face the Joe McDonagh Cup runners-up Carlow or Offaly in an All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final on June 17/18, Tipperary face Clare in Munster final on June 11.

Limerick win, Waterford win: Limerick face Clare in Munster final, Tipperary face the Joe McDonagh Cup runners-up.

Limerick win, Tipperary-Waterford draw: Score difference to determine Limerick and Tipperary’s finishing positions, second or third.

Cork win, Tipperary win: Cork face Joe McDonagh Cup runners-up, Tipperary face Clare in Munster final.

Cork win, Waterford win: Cork face Clare in Munster final, Tipperary face the Joe McDonagh Cup runners-up.

Cork win, Tipperary-Waterford draw: Based on score difference, Cork face Clare in Munster final and Tipperary face the Joe McDonagh Cup runners-up.

Cork-Limerick draw, Tipperary win: Cork face the Joe McDonagh Cup runners-up, Tipperary face Clare in Munster final.

Cork-Limerick draw, Waterford win: Cork face Clare in Munster final, score difference to separate Limerick and Tipperary for the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final place.

Cork-Limerick draw, Tipperary-Waterford draw: Cork face the Joe McDonagh Cup runners-up, Tipperary face Clare in Munster final.