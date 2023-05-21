Cahill may not be allowed to prepare team for Waterford game due to late red card

Liam Cahill may not be allowed to communicate with his Tipperary management and players as a result of his late red card in Thurles.

Following a couple of late contentious decisions which he appealed, Cahill was dismissed by Seán Stack in second-half additional time and could face a suspension depending on the referee’s report.

Because of a new rule passed at Congress in February, Cahill might not be allowed prepare the team for their final Munster SHC round game against Waterford in Thurles on May 28 where a win will earn them a provincial decider place against Clare.

Rule 7.5 (a) (6) (b) states: “In the case of a team official, from acting in any capacity at a game(s) in a specified competition, including extra-time when played. This involves the team official concerned being debarred from the Pitch Enclosure before and during the game and from managing, directing, assisting, or communicating with their team in any way before or during the game.”

Cahill did not speak to the media following the game. Instead, selector Declan Laffan addressed journalists when he played down the incident that saw the manager sent to the stand.

“It’s an emotional game. I’m no different myself when I’m on the line. It’s part of the game. Sometimes we go over the top but we don’t mean to. It’s just the sport.”

John Kiely believed Tipperary’s equalising free was the type given to a team chasing a result. At the time, the Limerick manager and his dug-out were enraged by Seán Stack’s decision to award John McGrath a free after William O’Donoghue made contact with the Tipperary substitute. McGrath then stepped up to convert the free to secure the home side a share of the spoils.

“I haven’t seen it back on tape now, so I don’t know,” Kiely opened when asked for his thoughts on the call. “But listen, there wasn’t a lot of contact and if there was, but if you’ve seen it you can tell me.

“I’m sure you’ve seen it but listen, that’s a free you’d get when you’re one down, it’s not a free you’d get when you're one up. But we’ve all had those situations as well, so I’m not overtly going after that at all.”

Beat Cork in TUS Gaelic Grounds this Sunday and Limerick will remain in the championship but a draw will see them exit it on the basis of score difference.

“That was the case before today anyway so that doesn’t change anything, really. We’ve got to win next weekend, Cork have got to win next weekend so it’s proper championship stuff now.”

Kiely hopes Limerick’s fans will turn out in force to back the team at the Ennis Road venue. “Listen, we have great support, Cork have great support so I hope our crew have got their few tickets got and going to be there to give the boys a shout on because these boys have given them a lot over the last number of years and the supporters have been on that journey with us. So, we’d like them to continue that.”

Laffan also praised the home following as they move within a couple of points of a first provincial final in two years. “It would be great to get to a Munster final. Obviously, first year with this group of players and management. It’s a big challenge. We’re not going to take anything for granted.

“Having said that, I’d like to thank the Tipp public today. They really came out and supported us. We’d asked them to come again next week in big numbers and really drive on this team. I think they deserve the support.”

Kiely added that he was not aware of the rumour last week that Gearóid Hegarty had left the panel.