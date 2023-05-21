Epic Westmeath comeback pushes Wexford off the cliff

Leinster SHC: Wexford 2-22 Westmeath 4-18

Westmeath staged a remarkable second-half comeback to fashion a shock victory in this Leinster Round robin game at Chadwicks Wexford Park and knocked the home side out of the championship.

It brings Wexford's final-round game with Kilkenny on Sunday next into the relegation category, rather than for a place in the All-Ireland series.

Wexford led by 16 points at the interval, 2-15 to 0-5, but Westmeath transformed the trend of play on the resumption, outscoring the home side 4-13 to 0-7 to pull off one of the great championship comebacks for many a year.

The inside forward duo of Joseph Boyle and Niall O'Brien were very much to the fore, contributing 2-2 apiece, as the home defence collapsed under the onslaught.

Despite being lacklustre overall in the first half, Wexford looked comfortable thanks to two goals from full-forward Conor McDonald.

But with Tommy Doyle and Aaron Craig driving their side on from the half-back line in the second period, Westmeath gave an early indication of what was to follow. A splendid Niall O'Brien goal got the rally going and a string of Ciaran Doyle points had the deficit down to nine after 42 minutes

Wexford were awarded a penalty after Rory O'Connor was fouled, but Jack O'Connor's weakly struck shot was comfortably saved by keeper Noel Conaty.

As Wexford started to panic, Westmeath sensed they could take something and eight minutes from time Niall O'Brien got on the end of a long Robbie Greville ball to find the net, 2-20 to 2-13.

There was much more to come. Tall full-forward Joseph Boyle capitalised on two high deliveries to the edge of the small square to fire home goals on 68 and 70 minutes to give his side a 4-16 to 2-21 lead. And after Eoin Keyes and sub Conor Hearne exchanged points, the superb Niall O'Brien pointed a 75th- minute free to secure a first ever championship victory over Wexford.

'It's a great day for Westmeath hurling," said manager Joe Fortune. "My mother lives just 25 minutes up the road from here, so I know what hurling means to Wexford, being a native.

''Look, the first half we simply did not perform, we did not get off the bus. It was embarrassing. We used those words with the players at half-time. We told them to park the first half, there was nothing we could do about it, but to go out and perform with pride in the second half.

"We got the start to the second half we required. The lads simply stepped their game up to another level, for we were first to the ball, showed a hunger and commitment that was missing in that first half. We stayed in there, saw that Wexford were beginning to panic a bit.

"Now we must come back down for we have a huge game with Antrim next weekend, but we'll savour this victory."

For his counterpart Darragh Egan there was dejection.

"Look, we were lacklustre, we cannot dress up a performance like that. We led by 16 points at half-time but lost the second half by 18 points. I was not even happy with that first-half performance.

"The confidence is low at the moment. We now have Kilkenny and we now realise what that game means. The players will have to stand up, they will need to look at themselves. Things happen when you are falling off a cliff, so we have a difficult week ahead."

Scorers for Wexford:

C McDonald (2-2); L Chin (0-6, 0-5 frees); J O'Connor (0-4, 2 sideline cuts);

R O'Connor (0-3), O Foley, C Hearne (0-2 each); M Dwyer, I Carty, C Dunbar (0-1 each)

Scorers for Westmeath: C Doyle (0-10, 0-9 frees); N O'Brien (2-3, 0-1 free); J Boyle (2-2); E Keyes, N Mitchell, D McNicholas (0-1 each)

WEXFORD: J Lawlor; S Reck, L Ryan, C Devitt; S Donohoe, M O'Hanlon, I Carty; C Dunbar, L Og McGovern; J O'Connor, L Chin, O Foley; R O'Connor, C McDonald, M Dwyer.

Subs: C Hearne for Dwyer (59), C McGuckin for Dunbar (59), D O'Keeffe for Foley (69).

WESTMEATH: N Conaty; D Egerton, C Shaw, J Bermingham; T Doyle, A Craig, R Greville; S McGovern, C McCormack; D Glennon, C Doyle, E Keyes; O McCabem J Boyle, N O'Brien.

Subs: P Clarke for McGovern (ht), C Boyle for McCormack (ht), N Mitchell for Glennon (50), D McNicholas for C Doyle (inj. 65).

Referee: C Mooney (Dublin)