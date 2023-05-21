Lower-tier hurling: Royals conquer Sligo to seal Christy Ring final berth 

There was plenty of action in the Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard and Lory Meaghar Cups over the weekend, though lots had been already decided, meaning that only a handful of games were expected to be competitive.

In the Christy Ring Cup, the big game was at Markievicz Park, where Sligo came from five points down to trail by just one, 0-17 to 0-18, with 11 minutes to play.

The Yeats County needed to win the game to dislodge pre-tournament favourites Meath from their place in the top two and were never out of contention, never managed to get their noses in front either.

Eamon Ó Donnacha and Nicky Potterton had the best of the scores for the Royals as they moved 0-14 to 0-10 in front by half-time, adding the first score of the second half through Jack Regan.

Sligo did their best hurling to win a string of frees that Andrew Kilcullen and get back to within a point as the clock ticked past the hour mark, but points from Adam Gannon, Niall McLarnon and Jack Regan (his tenth) settled the Royals from there, as they won out by 0-24 to 0-18 to secure their place in the final.

As expected, Derry crushed already-relegated Mayo by 0-31 to 1-11 with Cormac O’Doherty (0-9), Paul Cleary (0-7) and Corey O’Reilly (0-5) all in strong scoring form as they joined Meath in the final in a fortnight, while London beat Tyrone by 2-28 to 4-17 in a dead rubber fixture in Carrickmore.

In the Nickey Rackard Cup, Ryan Conlon and Brendan Mulry got the vital goals as Roscommon edged out Fermanagh by 2-17 to 1-18 in their relegation showdown at Athleague.

The Rossies always held a lead and a score from Moycarkey-Borris native Eamon Flanagan pushed them seven clear just after half-time.

Fermanagh rallied to level, before Brendan Mulry’s goal settled the Rossies’ nerves and ensured they had enough in the tank to see it out, despite conceding a stoppage-time goal to Daniel Teague.

The other two fixtures were irrelevant, as Wicklow’s 2-17 to 1-18 win over Donegal was a dry run in advance of their rematch in the final, while Louth beat Armagh by 0-27 to 3-14.

The Lory Meaghar final will be between Monaghan and Lancashire after they beat Longford and Warwickshire respectively, with Lancashire taking advantage after Cavan’s 2-18 to 2-19 defeat to Leitrim cost the Breffni County a place in the decider.