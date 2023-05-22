Brian Lohan thrilled to be back in Munster final

A round-robin campaign that started with a bruising defeat against Tipperary ends with a last-minute winner against Cork. Clare are certain of their place in the provincial decider thanks to a 2-22 to 3-18 victory at Cusack Park.

“Relieved. Delighted. Just thrilled to be back in a Munster final,” said a beaming Brian Lohan post-match.

Diarmuid Ryan was named man of the match after hitting four points including the winner. The entire Clare half-back line profited from the space provided by Cork’s retreating half-forward as they strived to free up Ciaran Joyce. On the other wing, David McInerney finished with 0-2.

For Lohan, their response to setbacks is most pleasing. The immediate response to Patrick Horgan’s second half goal was to hit back with two points. Cork landed several sucker punches scoring 3-10 in total from turnovers, but Clare kept driving on.

They’ve answered that call consistently during the championship.

"A lot of thought and soul-searching done in relation to ourselves and where we were going as group after that Tipp game and everything was on the line against Limerick,” the Clare boss explained. “Got through the Waterford game and then here, there wasn't as much pressure on the game.

“It was such a vital game but there wasn't that tough pressure that we had going into the Limerick one so maybe there was a little bit more freedom in our play.”

Ennis was rocking from midday for this sell-out. After the final whistle, the shed was bouncing to the sound of ‘Freed From Desire’. It was an energy source throughout Sunday.

“I thought the crowd were fantastic. They were brilliant. A lot of those people supporting the team have put a lot into those lads. Whether they trained them U6 or drove them around, there is a great appreciation from the lads first of all for what people have done for them. I suppose the supporters are looking at that bunch and getting behind them. They appreciate the work they are putting into it.”

Meanwhile, Cork manager Pat Ryan admitted his side were just edged in the end.

“We’re obviously disappointed we didn’t get the result and now it’s backs to the wall against Limerick next week, winner takes all,” he said.

“I’m very proud of our lads, we were eight points down early in the second half and they battled their way back.

“Clare were just a bit better than us on the day and they got the vital scores at the end to win the game.”

It was an odd pattern of play from the Rebels and one Pat Ryan will focus in on this week. In total they hit 21 scores, 1-8 in the first half and 2-10 in the second. In the middle two quarters, they mustered seven scores in total. That dry spell proved costly. They play Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds at 4pm next Sunday.

“We are kind of getting patches in the middle where we kind of go quiet and we let the team outscore us. I think they outscored us 1-8 to 0-2 at one stage there in the first half and, look, that is disappointing. We need to work on it a bit better than that but can’t fault our fellas. It is a mammoth task now; we’ll try and raise the lads now again. They’re very disappointed with that result but we have Limerick next week.”