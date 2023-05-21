Colm Collins laments Clare’s ‘capitulation’ to Donegal

CLARE 0-9 DONEGAL 0-14

The proverbial game of two halves in Ennis on Saturday, the twist in the tale being Donegal’s unlikely surge in the second act of a largely drab production.

The visitors’ three-point deficit at half-time, 0-3 to 0-6, was as good as it was going to get for them such was their lack of urgency and abundance of uncertainty. Looking and playing like a team that hadn’t won any of their previous seven games, John Ross Molloy’s fumble as a goal beckoned before half-time summed up their half.

Donegal had one point to their name up to the half-hour mark but Clare simply couldn’t make their superiority in general play count on the scoreboard. Five first-half wides, two of them from frees, were so costly by the end.

A couple of Ciarán Thompson points helped Donegal square the game by the 49th minute. Clare managed just one point, an Emmet McMahon free in the 46th minute, in the third quarter.

Hugh McFadden put Donegal ahead for the first time on the hour mark. After Darragh Bohannon equalised, Oisín Gallen sent over his third point and hitting his second Caolan McGonagle doubled his side’s lead in the 64th minute. Two minutes later, substitute Luke McGlynn stretched the advantage to three and Thompson’s fourth point put daylight between the teams.

In that second half, Clare manager Colm Collins couldn’t help but think history was repeating itself from the Munster final as the same lack of penetration and slack marking was on display. “It was very disappointing,” he remarked. “We felt if we played well and didn’t win the game okay fair enough but that was a very disappointing capitulation in the second half.

“We dominated the first half and the scoreboard didn’t reflect how much we dominated and that came home to roost in the second half when Donegal dominated.

“I thought in the first half we dominated the game and then we started to make some silly choices as regards shots and things like that where we should have gone up a lot more at half-time. The second half was just a very poor display.”

Donegal selector and coach Paddy Bradley disputed the idea Donegal were poor in the opening half.

“I thought we played well in the first half, defended very well. We had a lot of possession, we were just making bad decisions up front. We needed a bit of composure in front of the goals and I think we showed that in the second half. We got the ball to the right men. Ciarán Thompson kicked a few from the right-hand side and Oisín Gallen stepped up.

“These fellas hadn’t won a competitive game of football since Kerry in the National League. It’s a long, long time ago. They’d be going well in a couple of friendlies so just really delighted to get over the line today.

“Those more experienced players really stood up and I’m delighted for them. They took the Down loss to heart and it’s been like a pre-season ever since. They finished that game so strongly there. They’ve just got on with it so it’s great to see that.”

A smattering of Donegal fans were in the 2,296 crowd and Bradley called on more of them to back the team in the coming weeks.

“I would urge the Donegal support to stay loyal to this team. There’s been a big change there with the retirements and the injuries. It’s a pretty new team. Every night I go to Convoy, I have to say I’m proud to be with these guys.

“They really put the head down and show great desire. Yes, the results haven’t really been going our way but you have to remember there’s been a lot of serious injuries and players missed pre-season due to injury from last year. I really believe we’ve turned the corner and the way we finished that game showed that.”

Clare head to Clones in a couple of weeks likely needing to beat Monaghan there or Derry at a neutral venue on June 17/18 to make the knock-out stages. Collins believes the situation is salvageable.

“It is of course recoverable. A lot of the commentators have gone with ‘one win (will qualify a team)’ but I think teams will beat other teams that aren’t expected. You’ll never go into a championship and get every prediction right. I think it isn’t quite as simple as that. Stuff like score difference are going to make a difference in these groups but that’s it. Today is over and we just have to focus on Clones in two weeks’ time.”

Scorers for Clare: E. Cleary (frees), P. Lillis, E. McMahon (free) (0-2 each); K. Sexton, D. Bohannon, A. Griffin (0-1 each).

Scorers for Donegal: C. Thompson, O. Gallen (0-4 each); C. McGonagle (0-2); E. Bán Gallagher, H. McFadden, L. McGlynn, R. O’Donnell (0-1 each).

CLARE: S. Ryan; R. Lanigan, C. Brennan, C. Rouine; C. Russell, J. Malone, C. O’Dea; C. O’Connor, D. O’Neill; D. Walsh, E. McMahon, P. Lillis; E. Cleary (c), K. Sexton, P. Collins.

Subs: D. Bohannon for P. Collins (inj 22); A. Griffin for C. O’Connor (48); B. McNamara for D. O’Neill (53); I. Ugweru for D. Walsh, M. McInerney for C. O’Dea (both 68).

DONEGAL: S. Patton; M. Curran, B. McCole, J.R. Molloy; C. Ward, E. Bán Gallagher (c), O. Doherty; C. McGonagle, R. O’Donnell; D. Ó Baoill, J. Brennan, C. Thompson; C. O’Donnell, O. Gallen, H. McFadden.

Subs for Donegal: J. McGee for J.R. Molloy (h-t); M. O’Reilly for C. Ward (59); L. McGlynn for C. O’Donnell (55); M. O’Reilly for O. Doherty (70+3).

Referee: J. Molloy (Galway).