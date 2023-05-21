Kilkenny banish early nerves but concern over Richie Reid

Leinster SHC: Kilkenny 0-27, Dublin 0-21

They may have ended up with their third win in Leinster, but Kilkenny boss Derek Lyng reckoned there were still points for his side to work on after their win over Dublin.

“We switched off a little towards the end, which is something we wouldn’t be happy with,” he said in the aftermath of Saturday’s success at UPMC Nowlan Park. “However, we knew this was going to be a tricky game, so we have to be happy with the win.

“I knew they would have learned a lot about us during the league so they would have come down expecting a big performance. They started the game well, but we battled our way into it and finished the first half reasonably strong.

“Throughout the game there were periods where we looked a little nervous, but then there were other stages where we were hurling with a lot more conviction."

Lyng might have had cause for concern when his side fell behind to a Donal Burke-inspired Dublin in the early stages, but the home side regrouped and began to show signs of why they are chasing a third straight provincial title.

Mossy Keoghan and the impressive David Blanchfield led the way, the latter scoring a point before embarking on a long solo run that ended with a Paddy Deegan point to level matters by the 14th minute.

That score marked a change in Kilkenny’s fortunes, but they couldn’t shake Dublin off. Donal Burke, Conor Donohoe, Mark Grogan and Cian Boland all raised white flags, but Tom Phelan and TJ Reid (three frees) kept Kilkenny on level terms.

In the closing minutes of the half, Kilkenny raised the tempo and kicked on. With Blanchfield and Darragh Corcoran leading the way from the half-back line they began to dominate possession, resulting in points for Reid (0-2), Cody and Billy Ryan. Dublin ended a 14-minute barren spell with a Grogan point, but a superb score following a long burst forward from corner-back Mikey Butler ensured Derek Lyng’s side had a four-point cushion at the break (0-13 to 0-9).

Keen to break a seven-game streak of championship defeats to Kilkenny, Dublin closed to within a point within minutes of the restart, Donal Burke (2) and Daire Gray chipping in with the scores, but Kilkenny hit back almost immediately as Tom Phelan, Reid (free) and Martin Keoghan restored their cushion.

Dublin pressed on, but with Kilkenny holding firm across the middle third scoring chances were at a premium for the Dubs, who endured another period where scores dried up. By the time they found their range again - sub Dara Purcell impressed with two points when introduced - the gap was out to seven points. They were eight behind in stoppage time, at which stage captain Eoghan O’Donnell and sub Dara Purcell (2) found a pocket of points, but the gap was too great to close.

For Kilkenny, the scoring return of Billy Drennan as a sub gave the game a positive ending, but the loss of Richie Reid to injury was a cause for concern.

“Hopefully it’s not too serious, but the knock required him to come off,” said Lyng. “We have to wait and see what the diagnosis is, see how he is in the coming days.”

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid (0-10 frees); P Deegan, T Phelan (0-3 each); A Mullen, M Keoghan, E Cody (0-2 each); M Butler, D Blanchfield, R Reid, B Ryan (0-1 each); B Drennan (0-1, free).

Scorers for Dublin: D Burke (0-10, 0-8 frees); D Sutcliffe, M Grogan, D Purcell (0-2 each); E O’Donnell, C Donohoe, D Gray, C Boland, S Currie (0-1 each).

KILKENNY: E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; D Blanchfield, R Reid, D Corcoran; A Mullen, P Deegan; T Phelan, J Donnelly, B Ryan; M Keoghan, TJ Reid, E Cody.

Subs: W Walsh for Ryan (53 mins), C Kenny for Phelan (57), P Walsh for Corcoran (61), C Buckley for R Reid (inj) (64), B Drennan for TJ Reid (70).

DUBLIN: S Brennan; P Doyle, E O’Donnell, P Smyth; C Donohoe, C Burke, D Gray; M Grogan, C O’Leary; D Sutcliffe, D Burke, C Boland; S Currie, C O’Sullivan, P Crummey.

Subs: J Madden for Gray (46), A Considine for Crummey (48), J Bellew for Grogan (60), D Purcell for Donohoe (63), D Power for O’Sullivan (67).

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway).