Restricted hand-pass rule to be trialled in third-level hurling 

In addition, the freshers football games will see all kick-outs having to clear the 45-metre line.
NEEDED CHANGE? The rule will limit players options to transferring the ball from the hand not holding the sliotar as well as after bouncing the ball on their hurley.

Sun, 21 May, 2023 - 10:54
John Fogarty

A restricted hand-pass is to be trialled in freshers third level hurling competitions later this year.

Central Council agreed on Saturday to green light the standing playing rules committee’s experimentation, which will limit players options to transferring the ball from the hand not holding the sliotar as well as after bouncing the ball on their hurley.

The initiative follows a five-year campaign by former Tipperary hurler Conor O’Donovan to tackle the amount of thrown hand-passes in the game. If successful, the implementation could be trialled at all levels and possibly form a motion with a mind to be introduced on a permanent basis.

The freshers football games will see all kick-outs having to clear the 45-metre line. The committee also want to trial prohibiting a mark, free or sideline from going backwards except inside an opponents’ 20m line.

Central Council delegates heard on Saturday that the Allianz League accounts showed record gate receipts and attendances. A special meeting of Central Council will take place on June 10 to consider proposals on board diversity and a Central Council workgroup report as motions for Special Congress on September 30.

Sliotar and hurley workgroup’s recommendations regarding hurley dimensions were also endorsed. A senior adult hurley will be measured between 30 and 36 inches with a maximum bas size of 16 centimetres and an adult goalkeeper’s bas a maximum of 21cm.

For juveniles, the hurley will be up to and including 26” with a maximum bas of 15cm while juniors (youth) can use sticks up to 30” with a 16cm maximum bas.

