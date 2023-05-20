Sharp Limerick announce Tailteann intentions

An impressive Limerick side made short work of  Carlow
Paul Maher scored Limerick's goal

Sat, 20 May, 2023 - 17:05
Kevin Egan, Netwatch Cullen Park

Tailteann Cup Group 3: Limerick 1-19 Carlow 0-14 

Limerick’s status as live contenders for the Tailteann Cup was confirmed in Carlow this afternoon when they produced a sharp and energetic display to make short work of the home side, notwithstanding a 12-minute run of scores for Carlow just before half-time that threatened a tight contest.

That short burst, featuring some excellent scores from Ross Dunphy and Conor Crowley among others, transformed an 0-8 to 0-3 lead into a finely poised game that was level at 0-8 apiece at the interval. However Limerick used the break well, introducing some steady hands in the form of Iain Corbett and Hough Bourke, with Bourke playing a key role in Paul Maher’s goal that opened the scoring.

There was a subtle change in emphasis from direct kicking to direct running with the ball, as seen for the Adare man’s goal, and by the time Carlow scored again with 47 minutes gone, Limerick had tacked on five in a row to push the lead out to eight and make certain of their second consecutive win.

Peter Nash filled his boots with four second-half points, adding the finishing touch to a number of slick passing moves from Mark Fitzgerald’s side, but it was on the defensive side that Limerick were utterly dominant, with Seán O’Dea, Mike Donovan and Brian Fanning rock solid in the full-back line.

Carlow added just two points to their half-time tally before the last five minutes, where both sides lost their shape, allowing four points to be added at both ends of the field in what was challenge-match fare to round off an otherwise impressive display from the Treaty men.

Scorers for Limerick: J Naughton 0-7 (0-5), P Nash 0-5, P Maher 1-0, B Donovan 0-2, J Liston 0-1, C Fahy 0-1, C Downes 0-1m, H Bourke 0-1f, R Bourke 0-1.

Scorers for Carlow: D Foley 0-5f, J Morrissey 0-3, R Dunphy 0-2, N Hickey 0-1, C Hulton 0-1, C Crowley 0-1, A Amond 0-1.

LIMERICK: D O’Sullivan; S O’Dea, M Donovan, B Fanning; B Coleman, J Liston, P Maher; C Downes, C Fahy; A Enright, C Sheehan, C McSweeney; P Nash, B Donovan, J Naughton.

Subs: H Bourke for Enright (half-time), Ia Corbett for Liston (half-time), R Bourke for Naughton (56), T McCarthy for Downes (60), C Woulfe for McSweeney (69).

CARLOW: J Furey; S Bambrick, M Bambrick, S Buggy; N Hickey, M Furey, J Clarke; C Doyle, J Morrissey; C Moran, S Clarke, R Dunphy; C Hulton, C Crowley, D Foley.

Subs: J Dunne for J Clarke (26), A Amond for Hickey (55), J Moore for M Bambrick (63), E Molloy for Dunphy (63), F Kavanagh for Doyle (68).

Referee: A Nolan (Wicklow)

#Limerick GAA
