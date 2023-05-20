Collins laments Clare 'capitulation' as Bradley toasts Donegal resolve

Colm Collins put Clare’s demise in Saturday's Sam Maguire group game against Donegal down to a second-half “capitulation”.

Outscored by eight points in the second half, Clare’s good work in the opening period when they led by three points was undone as the visitors ran out 0-14 to 0-9 winners at Cusack Park.

“It was very disappointing,” Collins remarked. “We felt if we played well and didn’t win the game okay fair enough but that was a very disappointing capitulation in the second half.

“We dominated the first half and the scoreboard didn’t reflect how much we dominated and that came home to roost in the second half when Donegal dominated.

“I thought in the first half we dominated the game and then we started to make some silly choices as regards shots and things like that where we should have gone up a lot more at half-time. The second half was just a very poor display.”

Donegal selector and coach Paddy Bradley didn’t think the team were far off it in the first half but complimented their shot-taking in the second.

“I thought we played well in the first half, defended very well. We had a lot of possession, we were just making bad decisions up front. We needed a bit of composure in front of the goals and I think we showed that in the second half. We got the ball to the right men. Ciarán Thompson kicked a few from the right-hand side and Oisín Gallen stepped up," Bradley said.

“These fellas hadn’t won a competitive game of football since Kerry in the National League. It’s a long, long time ago. They’d be going well in a couple of friendlies so just really delighted to get over the line today.”

Heading to Clones to face Monaghan in a couple of weeks before a clash with Derry, Collins maintains Clare’s situation is salvageable.

“It is of course recoverable. A lot of the commentators have gone with ‘one win (will qualify a team)’ but I think teams will beat other teams that aren’t expected. You’ll never go into a championship and get every prediction right. I think it isn’t quite as simple as that. Stuff like score difference are going to make a difference in these groups but that’s it. Today is over and we just have to focus on Clones in two weeks’ time.”