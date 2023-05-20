Ruthless Clare roast Cats and march on to first minor final in 13 years

All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship semi-final: Clare 0-23 Kilkenny 0-15

Clare advanced to a first All-Ireland final since 2010 as they picked apart a Kilkenny side reduced to 14 players for the final 52 minutes.

The Munster champions won the second half by 0-12 to 0-5 as their opponents, despite going 50 minutes before hitting their first wide, couldn’t match Clare’s volume of shots.

The final will be back at Semple Stadium on Sunday fortnight as a curtain-raiser to the Cork-Offaly U20 decider.

The game was defined by that red card for full-forward Ed McDermott in the eighth minute.

Kilkenny had a couple of similar challenges highlighted following their Leinster final win over Galway and while there was mitigation here in Eoin Gunning dipping to shake off a challenge, the shoulder-to-head contact was clear to make up Kevin Jordan’s mind.

By that stage, Kilkenny were 0-3 to 0-2 ahead thanks to three points on the trot from Conor Doyle (free), Ed’s brother Bill McDermott, and Ciallín Brennan, after a brave Mícheál Ahern block.

Even when Clare levelled, they battled back to lead by two through a brace from Doyle and Greg Kelly, who fist-pumped to energise the Cats among the crowd.

But Clare were robbing the sliotar in the middle third and turning it into points. Ronan Kilroy was all over the park, assisting six Banner points and scoring his first of two after a Matthew O’Halloran turnover.

Further scores from Jack Mescal, Evan Price, Seán Arthur, and James Hegarty, after a stylish interception, moved them two ahead.

Clare captain Gunning manned the free role and although Kilkenny worked the wings, he was central in back-to-back points. He clipped the first after intercepting the sliotar and charging forward before providing the second for Mescal.

Kilkenny, however, did not miss once they got their shot off. They didn’t hit a wide all half and narrowed the gap to one at the break with a Brennan point and a Doyle free.

That left it 0-11 to 0-10 and Kilkenny moved into the lead on the restart. They survived a scare from the throw-in as Mark O’Brien couldn’t apply the finish when supplied by Mescal, who exited injured soon after. At the other end, Doyle and Kelly split the posts.

More fine defensive work from Gunning set up a 39th-minute goal chance for Ógie Fanning but Billy O’Sullivan made the save. By then, Clare were already midway through a five-point streak, including three long-range placed balls from centre-back Hegarty.

Even when a Kelly free broke that run, Hegarty landed the next one from inside his own half.

Harry Doherty had a shot on goal saved by O’Sullivan, while Mark Sheedy blocked a Kelly free at the other end, but Clare subs Doherty and Emmet Mulcahy, with his first touch, helped them stretch away to victory.

Scorers for Clare: J Hegarty (0-6, 4 frees, 1 65); M O’Brien (0-4, 3 frees); J Mescal, R Kilroy, S Arthur (0-2 each); E Gunning, J Moylan, E Price, M Collins, Ó Fanning, H Doherty, E Mulcahy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilkenny: G Kelly (3 frees), C Doyle (4 frees) (0-5 each); C Brennan (0-2); D Vereker, B McDermott, B Moore (0-1 each).

CLARE: M Sheedy (Sixmilebridge); E Gunning (Broadford, capt), R Keane (Killanena), C Rynne (Inagh-Kilnamona); J Moylan (Cratloe), J Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona), E Price (Clarecastle); J Mescal (Inagh-Kilnamona), M O’Halloran (Sixmilebridge); S Arthur (Newmarket-on-Fergus), M Collins (Clonlara), R Kilroy (The Banner); E Begley (Clonlara), M O’Brien (Cratloe), Ó Fanning (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield).

Subs: M O’Connor (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield) for Mescal (35 inj), H Doherty (Clarecastle) for Fanning (46), M Power (Newmarket-on-Fergus) for Begley (46), F Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Arthur (51), E Mulcahy (Tulla) for Price (59).

KILKENNY: B O’Sullivan (James Stephens); C Brophy (Erin’s Own), E Murphy (Dicksboro, capt), R Garrett (Fenians); D Vereker (Glenmore), M Stynes (Dicksboro), M Ahern (Emeralds); S Bergin (James Stephens), E Lauhoff (James Stephens); E McDermott (James Stephens), B McDermott (James Stephens), G Kelly (O’Loughlin Gaels); B Moore (Dicksboro), C Brennan (Tullaroan), C Doyle (Windgap).

Subs: R Doherty (Mooncoin) for Doyle (38), J O’Neill (St Martin’s) for Kilroy (43), N Manogue (James Stephens) for Lauhoff (52), D Barcoe (Clara) for Garrett (60), C Phelan (Young Irelands) for Moore (60+3).

Referee: K Jordan (Tipperary).