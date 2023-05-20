Doubts surround future of camogie's All-Star tours due to split season

Doubts have been expressed about the future of camogie’s All-Star tours due to the difficulty of finding a suitable window for them in the new split season.

This year’s tour, planned for Canada from May 19-26, was announced in February but cancelled after criticism and pressure from players who objected to travelling just a week out from the start of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Championships.

Camogie Association President Hilda Breslin has now thrown doubt on its viability in future, because of the scheduling pressures created by the new-look season.

“I’m not sure there is a window for an All-Star tour now with the split season,” Breslin said at the 2023 camogie championship launch.

“Ladies Football did have an All-Star tour this year the week before their league final but we have a different structure. They pull from across their grades, we just pull from seniors for the All-Stars. Our provincial championships don’t feed into the All-Ireland Championship so we thought it would work for us but some players felt it wasn’t going to work for them and we’ve got to accept that and look at it again.

“When we had it (the tour) previously it was later in the year but at that stage we didn't have (the split season) or the AIB club championship in the one year either.

“The split season has changed everything, including the gaps in our competitions so there's no perfect place for it (All-Stars) now which is the difficulty. We'll have to sit down and look at it and see if there is a feasible place for it.”

Camogie only introduced an All-Star trip in 2017 but the players regarded it as a real reward and boost.

Breslin was also asked why the association did not intervene earlier to avoid the recent impasse in Kildare between players and county board which has seen the latter withdraw the team from the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship.

An independent review has been set up but members of the Camogie Association, the players, the Kildare County Board and the GPA also met for two ‘clear the air’ meetings earlier this week.

“It was really a lack of communication and that was acknowledged,” Heslin said. “They were very frank and open discussions. All of the parties had their own viewpoints and concerns, not only about the county team but about the clubs and the support that’s out there for what is a relatively large county with 24 clubs.”

Heslin was the Kildare county secretary when Kildare lost the Intermediate final to Waterford in 2015. She said “that was heartbreaking but at a high point for Kildare camogie. At that stage Kildare had a very strong club and county scene. Those two things have to go hand-in-hand but that takes an awful lot of effort from everybody. Hard questions are going to have to be asked and hard questions were asked this week.”

The Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championships start with the first round of the Intermediate and Juniors on May 27-28 while the plum tie of the seniors' openers on June 3-4, is Galway versus Cork.

The senior championship groups are:

Group 1: Cork, Galway, Clare, Down

Group 2: Kilkenny, Dublin, Tipperary, Wexford

Group 3: Waterford, Limerick, Antrim, Offaly