GAA previews: Major questions marks over both Dublin and Kilkenny

SATURDAY

All-Ireland SFC

Group 1: Kerry v Mayo, Fitzgerald Stadium 3pm (S. Hurson, Tyrone) Live GAAGO.

A hotel room in Killarney can’t be bought for love nor a reasonable amount of money but this usually appetising fixture doesn’t have a huge amount to do with it. Kerry and Mayo will live on long beyond this group and this serves more as a getting-to-you-know-again for Kerry and getting back on the bike for Mayo following their mid-season sojourn. In their second game back after their warm weather camp, Kerry were electric against Clare last Sunday week. In their first following their own spell in Portugal, Mayo may be a little rusty. Tight game, home win. Verdict: Kerry.

Group 2: Galway v Tyrone, Pearse Stadium 5.15pm (D. Gough, Meath) Live GAAGO.

The moniker of Connacht champions is a title Pádraic Joyce wants his team to wear proudly and having defended the title it is worth something for what is developing into one of the strongest panels around. He will want his team to keep winning their way through to the last eight. Tyrone have had their troubles going to Tuam, if not Salthill in recent league games and don’t look as settled as their hosts, even though they have the capacity to win here. Galway’s to lose. Verdict: Galway.

Group 4: Clare v Donegal, Cusack Park 2pm (J. Molloy, Galway).

The vibes from the Donegal camp are still not what they should be. Enough time has passed since losing to Down to get their act together to at least reach a preliminary quarter-final while Clare’s defeat to Kerry is still not in their rearview mirror. At the same time, they have won three games since Donegal’s sole victory against Kerry back in January. Donegal have to reacquaint themselves with that winning feeling while Clare should at least claim a point. Verdict: Draw.

Tailteann Cup

Group 1

London v Cavan, McGovern Park, Ruislip 2pm (J. Gilmartin, Sligo).

London looked to be in difficulty from early doors against Offaly last weekend. The venue could help them here but not enough to make this any more than a respectable defeat. Verdict: Cavan.

Laois v Offaly, O’Moore Park 7pm (L. Devenney, Mayo).

Offaly were hardly tested last day out yet they have built up a bank of battle fitness in reaching a Leinster semi-final and pushing Louth as hard as they did. Offaly to set up a final round battle for a quarter-final spot. Verdict: Offaly.

Group 2

Waterford v Meath, Fraher Field 6.30pm (S. Lonergan, Tipperary).

In four-team groups, a referee from a competing county should be spared the awkwardness of having to take charge of a game. And that has nothing to do with what should be a win for Meath as Waterford get ready for a do-or-die clash with Tipperary. Verdict: Meath.

Group 3

Carlow v Limerick, Netwatch Cullen Park 3pm (A. Nolan, Wicklow).

Carlow’s finish in Aughrim last Sunday was impressive and they are bound to be full of vim for this one. Limerick are in fine fettle themselves and don’t seem to be missing Iain Corbett right now, who is back on the bench. Limerick with a few points to spare. Verdict: Limerick.

Longford v Wicklow, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park 5pm (B. Tiernan, Dublin).

Wicklow’s jadedness showed itself in the closing stages last weekend and the word is they have another couple of injury concerns ahead of this game. Longford showed enough in testing Limerick to be given the nod here. Verdict: Longford.

Group 4

Wexford v Antrim, Chadwicks Wexford Park 5.30pm (D. Murnane, Cork).

Excellent results for both teams in Round 1 and Wexford’s draw in Fermanagh will feel as good as Antrim’s victory over Leitrim. To claim a point from a long trip to a promoted side could spur Wexford onto taking the two points. Verdict: Wexford.

Leitrim v Fermanagh, Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada 6pm (P. Faloon, Down) Live GAAGO.

Leitrim are playing catch-up already while Fermanagh could already believe their work is done in getting to Division 2. Leitrim looked an unsure team going down in Belfast last weekend and that lack of confidence could show up again. Verdict: Fermanagh.

Leinster SHC, Round 4

Kilkenny v Dublin, UPMC Nowlan Park 6pm (L. Gordon, Galway) Live GAAGO.

For about 18 hours anyway, TJ Reid will be expected to jump ahead of Patrick Horgan as the all-time championship top scorer here. In Donal Burke, he has an outstanding marksman adversary who is sure to occupy plenty of the Kilkenny’s backs’ minds here. There are major questions hanging over both teams and Kilkenny’s home form has been patchy going back to last year. Still, this is a developing Dublin team that may have the legs to compete with the hosts but not the composure or the savviness. Verdict: Kilkenny.

Christy Ring Cup, Round 5

Tyrone v London, Páirc Colmcille, Carrickmore 1.30pm (A. McAleer, Donegal).

There’s really only pride to play for as both have avoided relegation and London’s final hopes are slim. Verdict: Tyrone.

Sligo v Meath, Markievicz Park 1.30pm (J. Clarke, Cavan).

Currently in the final qualifying spots, Sligo’s score difference means they have to attack this game with venom. Meath should withstand the barrage to qualify. Verdict: Meath.

Derry v Mayo, Derry CoE, Owenbeg 1.30pm (J. Connors, Donegal).

A final berth will be Derry’s should they beat doomed Mayo here regardless of what happens in Sligo. Verdict: Derry.

Nickey Rackard Cup, Round 5

Roscommon v Fermanagh, Waldron Park, Athleague 2pm (J. Judge, Mayo).

Purely because they don’t want to find themselves relegated as a result of a loss here and a result elsewhere, Roscommon should prevail. Verdict: Roscommon.

Donegal v Wicklow, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny 2pm (K. Parke, Antrim).

Shadow-boxing aplenty here as these two limber up for a final having both won all four of the previous games. Verdict: Donegal.

Armagh v Louth, Box-It Athletic Grounds 2pm (C. Daly, Kildare).

Louth will bring some fight as they attempt to avoid the drop but Armagh to finish on a high. Verdict: Armagh.

Lory Meagher Cup, Round 5

Monaghan v Longford, Entekra Monaghan CoE, Cloghan 1pm (K. Brady, Louth).

The home side have been scoring freely and it’s that firepower that can see through to the decider. Verdict: Monaghan.

Cavan v Leitrim, Kingspan Breffni 1pm (C. Doyle, Tipperary).

Cavan’s form has been inconsistent but they can claim a place in the final with their third win. Verdict: Cavan.

Warwickshire v Lancashire, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham 1pm (P. Owens, Down).

The top scorers in the competition, Lancashire’s defence has been letting them down but they can win this all-English clash. Verdict: Lancashire.

Electric Ireland All-Ireland MHC semi-finals

Clare v Kilkenny, FBD Semple Stadium 1pm (K. Jordan, Tipperary) Live TG4.

If the Harty and Croke Cups have taught us anything, it’s that the vagaries of youth are such that Kilkenny could rightly turn themselves around from that 12-point loss to Galway to steam into this encounter. Clare look too good and level-headed to lose the momentum generated in Munster, though. Verdict: Clare.

Cork v Galway, FBD Semple Stadium 3pm (T. Gleeson, Dublin) Live TG4.

Galway have well and truly embraced the welcome that was extended to them by the Central and Leinster Councils this year. They have looked a class apart in the province and Cork will have a job on their hands negating the likes of Aaron Niland. It’s not beyond them but so much points to Fergal Healy’s side. Verdict: Galway.

SUNDAY

Munster SHC, Round 4

Clare v Cork, Cusack Park 2pm (J. Murphy, Limerick) Live RTÉ.

After the heights of beating Limerick, Waterford was always going to be an awkward game for Clare but they came through it largely unscathed save for David McInerney hobbling off in the second half. Expecting them to deliver the same riproaring set to a two-third empty FBD Semple Stadium after the rafter-shaking, terrace-thumping game in TUS Gaelic Grounds was too much. They know they can be better, though. Right now, they are conceding an average of two scored frees more than the rest of the teams in Munster. The downright needlessness of some of them must be deeply frustrating for their management. Cork’s speed will present a genuine test of their discipline.

Like Tipperary, Cork have a goal-thirst that borders on the insatiable and they will be presented openings as it’s not in Clare’s nature to take a step back in a pugilistic affair. So much rests on how the Cork half-forward line does against the Clare half-backs. Put John Conlon on his heels and Clare lose a light but Cork’s primary ball winners have to be on point. Conor Cahalane’s addition speaks to having another paw in that trench. How Clare finished against Limerick and Cork against Tipperary means both sides should be brimming with belief. Clare haven’t won three SHC games in a row since 2018. They are capable but a draw seems just as, if not more plausible given what these two are going to sling at one another. Verdict: Draw.

Tipperary v Limerick, FBD Semple Stadium 4pm (S. Stack, Dublin) Live RTÉ.

Much like it was when Dublin were winning all around them, there’s a feverish prospecting for slivers of decay in the Limerick performance. At times, you would swear they lost by a dozen points to Clare such has been the over-reaction to their defeat. Some of the criticism is warranted, of course. The loss came off the back of an iffy winning performance against Waterford where the losers dictated the pace of the game. Limerick can’t let Tipperary set the terms of engagement here – William O’Donoghue and Alan Tynan’s exchanges at throw-in time will be keenly watched following their league tensions. Seán Finn’s season-ending injury is a colossal blow but Limerick have had the guts of three weeks to digest his absence.

They remain the standard bearers but only if they are prepared to toil as much as Tipperary who, for all their goal concessions, hardly come up for air. Against a rejigged Limerick defence, Jason Forde’s steady hand would be such an asset here and his hamstring pull deprives Liam Cahill of his most experienced forward – Seamie Callanan still appears a better option off the bench. Limerick might not be set up to hit Tipperary for goals like Clare and Cork but in their most important provincial game in John Kiely’s time in charge they should be primed for anything thrown at them. Verdict: Limerick.

Leinster SHC, Round 4

Galway v Antrim, Pearse Stadium 2pm (M. Kennedy, Tipperary).

It’s safe to say there won’t be any risks taken here by Darren Gleeson as Antrim shape up for a final round clash with Westmeath where a draw could be enough to keep them in the provincial competition next season. Galway showed little mercy to Westmeath last day out and with a provincial final place almost in their palm they won’t be charitable here, although Antrim should be competitive for decent periods. Verdict: Galway.

Wexford v Westmeath, Chadwicks Wexford Park 3pm (C. Mooney, Dublin).

Wexford should be hurting after giving away the game against Dublin in Croke Park last Saturday week. Westmeath have caused them bother before and Darragh Egan knows they will have to be clinical to put together a performance they can hang on going into an all-or-nothing last day clash with Kilkenny at this same venue. Verdict: Wexford.

All-Ireland SFC, Group 3

Sligo v Kildare, Markievicz Park 2.30pm (J. McQuillan, Cavan).

The Connacht final was a day of hard lessons for this emerging Sligo outfit but Tony McEntee had been stressing before it that they would be judged on not just the Galway game but the three that follow. Kildare gave a great account of themselves against Dublin and will need a convincing victory here as a platform going to face Dublin again in a couple of weeks. They can take the points but it could be a strain at times. Verdict: Kildare.

Tailteann Cup, Group 2

Tipperary v Down, FBD Semple Stadium 1.45pm (T. Murphy, Galway).

The hope will be that this curtain-raiser will bring in the home crowd early. Down came to Thurles back in January and comprised most of the 1,013 attendance. Tipperary are unlikely to win but score difference could play a part in them grabbing a preliminary quarter-final place should they beat Waterford in Round 3. Verdict: Down.