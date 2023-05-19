Christy O'Connor: Limerick have been here before, Galway's Ulster dominance

Limerick fully understand the risk

Have Limerick ever been here before under John Kiely, with potential elimination from the Munster championship hanging over their heads with one game of the round robin still to play? Yes. Back in 2019.

That summer, Limerick went into their round 3 game against Clare knowing that defeat would end their season. A Clare win would have put them on four points. Cork were already on four points. Tipp were out in front on six. A Clare victory would have meant that either Cork or Clare (who were meeting a week later) would have knocked Limerick out on a head-to-head, even if Limerick won their final match against Tipp.

Limerick came out like a threshing machine, almost insulted by the insinuation that they could be the first All-Ireland champions in 27 years to exit the championship so early, grinding Clare into the ground by 18 points.

“When you know that if you don’t produce the goods that you’re gone out of the championship, for us that was an inconceivable thought, let alone a reality,” said Kiely afterwards. “There was no way we were going to let it go today, and exit the championship this early.”

Back then, Limerick were only threatening to be the team they would become. Limerick subsequently hammered Tipp in the Munster final but they still lost three matches during that 2019 summer before going out to Kilkenny in the All-Ireland semi-final.

It’s not as black and white now as both Limerick and Clare would need to lose on Sunday for Limerick to be eliminated. But the mere thought at the start of the championship that a Limerick side chasing four-in-a-row could be gone by round 3 would have been even more than just inconceivable – it would have been unbelievable.

Within the squad, the players have always been excited and energised by Kiely’s desire to be different, to break down new barriers, to take Limerick places where they’ve never been before. And to prove people wrong.

Limerick showed little or no interest in the league over the last two years. The only game they won in last year’s competition was against Offaly. When Limerick went on to win another All-Ireland, every other team, bar Kilkenny, seemed to take their direction from Limerick’s lead by showing no interest in this year’s league. And then Limerick went on to emphatically win the competition.

Kiely said that the players more or less decided that pathway. They had a good break after the All-Ireland final last July. The players felt fresh and ready to go for the league, as opposed to plodding their way through the competition as they had done in 2022.

There was no reason for Kiely to doubt the formula that had worked so well for Limerick in 2021 and 2022, when they only won three of ten matches. Waterford won the league last year before blowing up in the championship. Was winning the league any benefit to Limerick, especially when every game in Munster was going to be a big event? If the cynics said there wasn’t any long term gain in winning the league, Kiely was determined to prove them wrong.

When Limerick hammered Kilkenny in the final in early April, they appeared to be at a place that Kilkenny had reached in their pomp under Brian Cody – they could win whatever they wanted when they put their minds to that task.

It’s never that basic, but, six weeks later, is the machine slowing down? If it is, Limerick need to prove that they can crank it up again. If it isn’t, Limerick will be insulted by the insinuation that it may have been. And pumped to prove a point to those who doubted them.

Limerick may be on the precipice but is there any need for any panic? They only lost one game to a team that drew with them twice in last year’s championship over 70 minutes. Clare were fighting for their lives. Limerick’s conversion rate was just above 50%. Limerick lost key players to injury. More key men underperformed. And Limerick still only lost by one point.

After a long league campaign and then two tough games within six days, Limerick have had a chance to recharge with a three week break. Limerick took a full week off after the Clare game. The players were told to get on a plane if they could. Some did. Ever since they’ve come back, they’ve been trying to iron out some of the kinks and setbacks which have made their season so challenging to date.

Seán Finn is gone for the season with a torn ACL. Key players have been out of form. Barry Nash and Kyle Hayes have been presented with new tactical challenges to stop their running game. The Waterford match was the first time in four years that Limerick didn’t tactically dictate the terms and conditions of a championship game.

After physically dominating Waterford in the opening quarter, Limerick’s tackle count and overall intensity rate hasn’t been as efficient since. Their laser stick-passing hasn’t been as slick. Cian Lynch hasn’t been pulling the strings either, having just six possessions before going off against Clare.

Limerick only got off 31 shots against Waterford, way below their normal standards. In their opening two championship matches last year, Limerick accumulated 19 more points (white flags) from play. The Limerick bench contributed 0-9 in those opening two games last year. To date, that tally has been 0-0.

The machine couldn’t keep going at such a relentless pace. And now Limerick have arrived at a critical crossroads. Could the inconceivable and unbelievable happen? Kiely and his players will be more desperate than ever before to prove that it won’t.

Joyce and Galway aim to continue their Ulster dominance

When Galway lost to Roscommon in round 2 of the league in February, the day couldn’t have gone any worse for Pádraic Joyce. Galway only bagged 0-8. Roscommon got the last five scores. They lost Damien Comer to a knee injury. Galway only won two of their long and mid-range kickouts.

Galway did fairly well on their own kickout against Roscommon, but getting hammered on kickouts the previous week against Mayo added to a long list of issues that had been stacking up for Joyce.

Key players were either gone travelling or injured. New players were untested. Other teams knew everything about Galway that they didn’t know early in 2022. Under pressure to get points on the board, it didn’t appear to be a good time for Galway to be welcoming Tyrone to Tuam Stadium for round 3.

On the other hand, the timing couldn’t have been better, especially with Galway’s record against Ulster opposition under Joyce. Galway won that afternoon to get the season up and running.

When Galway went to the Athletic Grounds in late March and turned Armagh over, which effectively set up a league semi-final clash with Kerry the following week, while also plunging Armagh into a perilous relegation position, Galway proved again how adept they have been at beating Ulster opposition.

In his four years, Joyce’s win percentage is an astonishing 83% against Ulster opposition. From 12 matches, the only game Galway lost was the 2021 relegation playoff against Monaghan in Clones, which Monaghan won after extra-time, and which Galway left after them in normal time. It has been 10 wins from 12, with Galway drawing with Donegal back in February.

No team took as many points (7) off Ulster opposition as Galway did in the 2023 league. Some of those wins over the last four years have been huge statement victories too; beating Donegal in Donegal in 2020; hammering Derry in Owenbeg in the 2022 league; getting past Armagh on penalties in last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final; figuring out Derry and pasting them in the second half of the 2022 semi-final.

One of Mickey Harte’s most difficult days as Tyrone manager was in the spring of 2020 when Joyce’s side annihilated them by 19 points. Galway beat Tyrone again in Tuam back in March. Saturday’s game is in Pearse Stadium but the venue still won’t make it any easier for an Ulster side to beat Galway.

Can Dublin finally reverse the trend?

When Kilkenny played Dublin in this year’s league, Kilkenny set the tone from early on, not striking a single wide in the first half, by which stage they led by nine points at half-time. Kilkenny pushed that margin out to 14 at one stage of the second half before eventually winning by 11.

It wasn’t as bad as the 17-point hammering Dublin had suffered against Kilkenny in last year’s Leinster round robin, but it was another reminder of how far away Dublin’s golden days against Kilkenny from just a decade ago now seem.

Last year’s championship defeat was the nadir but Dublin have suffered some very disappointing losses to Kilkenny over the last eight seasons; excluding last year’s championship result in Parnell Park, the Dubs have lost their last 11 league and championship games to Kilkenny (since 2015) by an aggregate margin of 82 points, an average of 7.5 points per game.

Dublin could have beaten Kilkenny in the 2018 round robin while they almost caught them in the 2020 championship when losing by one after trailing by 15 at the break. Yet most of this current generation of Dublin players have still known nothing only defeat against Kilkenny at senior level.

So can Dublin finally alter that trend now?