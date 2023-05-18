O'Connor names unchanged Kerry side for Mayo clash 


O'Connor names unchanged Kerry side for Mayo clash 

TRIED AND TRUSTED: Kerry manager Jack O'Connor. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Thu, 18 May, 2023 - 21:23
John Fogarty

Jack O’Connor goes with the same 15 that began Kerry’s emphatic Munster final win over Clare for the visit of Mayo to Killarney in Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC Group 1, Round 1 game.

Paul Murphy is included in the match-day panel having missed out on the last match due to injury. 

Eight of the announced starting side began the Allianz Division 1 defeat to Mayo in February.

KERRY (SFC v Mayo): S. Ryan; D. Casey, J. Foley, T. O’Sullivan; G. O’Sullivan, T. Morley, G. White; D. O’Connor, J. Barry; D. Moynihan, S. O’Shea, P. Clifford; T. Brosnan, D. Clifford (c), P. Geaney. 

Subs: S. Murphy, B. Ó Beaglaoich, A. Spillane, B.D. O’Sullivan, R. Murphy, P. Murphy, M. Burns, M. Breen, S. O’Brien, D. O’Sullivan, R. Buckley.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

