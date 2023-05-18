O'Connor names unchanged Kerry side for Mayo clash 

Jack O’Connor goes with the same 15 that began Kerry’s emphatic Munster final win over Clare for the visit of Mayo to Killarney in Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC Group 1, Round 1 game.
Paul Murphy is included in the match-day panel having missed out on the last match due to injury.
Eight of the announced starting side began the Allianz Division 1 defeat to Mayo in February.
S. Ryan; D. Casey, J. Foley, T. O’Sullivan; G. O’Sullivan, T. Morley, G. White; D. O’Connor, J. Barry; D. Moynihan, S. O’Shea, P. Clifford; T. Brosnan, D. Clifford (c), P. Geaney.
S. Murphy, B. Ó Beaglaoich, A. Spillane, B.D. O’Sullivan, R. Murphy, P. Murphy, M. Burns, M. Breen, S. O’Brien, D. O’Sullivan, R. Buckley.