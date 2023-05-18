Cork cruise past Tipperary and into Munster decider despite slow start 

Cork 5-9 Tipperary 1-11

Cork took an age to get going. Cork took an age to break Tipperary. Cork, in the end, comfortably took the spoils.

When Cork return to the training field to begin Munster minor final preparations ahead of their June 2 assignment away to Kerry, you can be certain the Cork management won’t allow their 10-point semi-final winning margin to overshadow what was a terribly average display for the opening 45 minutes.

By this juncture in Thursday’s semi-final, the Cork minor footballers led 2-5 to 0-8. They could have had a third goal entering the final quarter, ‘keeper Peter Boland denying Sean Coakley. By the same token, Tipperary could have been level. Billy Tierney’s free came back off the crossbar. Sean Lewis took the wrong option inside the Cork 20-metre line when there were two players unmarked to his left.

No one was fully sure which way this semi-final would go. Cork were playing only in patches. Small patches, at that. Tipperary, while ahead only once, were consistent in at all times maintaining close reach.

And then, on 48 minutes, the gates opened. Cork charged through. 2-3 in five minutes. Add in the 1-1 from earlier in the half and Cork had now registered 3-4 without reply. From one behind to 12 in front.

Denis O’Mullane finished goal number three after a lovely incisive ball by Gearoid Daly. Coakley followed with his second. His first, on 32 minutes, after Shane Ryan nudged Tipp in front for the first time, was among the game’s most important scores. The green flag set was completed by Dara Sheedy.

The same as their closing act, Cork couldn’t have asked for a better start. 1-1 to 0-0 they led inside three and a half minutes. The opening white flag was supplied by Gary Holland. The opening green flag resulted from the ensuing restart - kicked short - landing into red hands. O’Mullane supplied the finish.

This smart opening didn’t serve Cork well in the long run. We’re not sure if it was a case of Ray O’Mahony’s young charges expecting all their scores - and the result - to fall into their lap as handily as the goal had. But the pace and intensity of their endeavours stalled. They didn’t score again for another 16 minutes.

Odhran Foley, Cork going past Shane Ryan, Tipperary. Pic: Dan Linehan

Tipp were unperturbed by falling four behind early doors. Shane Ryan kicked their opening point on five minutes. It might have been a goal.

Three frees from Liam Freaney and Billy Tierney had the hosts level on the quarter hour. Tierney’s dead-ball kicking was impressively smooth. Add in Ronan O’Brien’s converted placed ball later in the half and Tipp’s interval scoresheet showed three different free-takers.

Midfielder Lewis attempted to shove them in front. His effort fell short. Cork were back moving on the scoreboard a few minutes later. Sheedy and Coakley swung over frees. Holland made it a snappy three-in-a-row with his second from play.

Again, Tipp responded. O’Brien (free), Ryan, and a superb outside of the right by Michael Connellan left matters deadlocked 1-4 to 0-7 at the break. It’s arguable that Cork learned more about themselves here than when overcoming Kerry last week.

That should stand them well on the road to Austin Stack on Friday fortnight.

Scorers for Cork: S Coakley (2-2, 0-2 frees); D O’Mullane (2-0); D Sheedy (1-3, 0-1 free); G Holland (0-2); M O’Brien, D O’Leary (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: C Grace (1-0); C Walsh (0-2 frees), S Ryan (0-3 each); B Tierney (0-2, 0-2 frees); L Freaney (0-1 free), R O’Brien (0-1 free), M Connellan (0-1 each).

Cork: B Curtin (Valley Rovers); N O’Shea (Urhan), F Hurley (O’Donovan Rossa), M Ahern (St Finbarr’s); O Foley (Bishopstown), G Daly (Mallow), T Kiely (Doneraile); M O’Brien (Ballinora), M Hetherington (St Finbarr’s); T Cullinane (Ballinascarthy), D Sheedy (Bantry Blues), D O’Leary (Ballincollig); D O’Mullane (Kilmurry), S Coakley (Douglas), G Holland (Bishopstown).

Subs: O O’Callaghan (Liscarroll Churchtown Gaels) for O’Shea (HT); J O’Leary (Douglas) for Hetherington (37); A Dineen (Cill na Martra) for Holland (48); L Hourihan (St Colums) for Ahern (56); C O’Sullivan (St Finbarr’s) for O’Leary (58).

Tipperary: P Boland (Moyle Rovers); R Myles (Ardfinnan), C Ryan (Ballina), S Flanagan (Newport); M O’Reilly (Moyle Rovers), B Tierney (Clonmel Commercials), J O’Keeffe (Clonmel Commercials); M Connellan (Clonmel Commercials), S Lewis (Arravale Rovers); L Coughlan (Moycarkey Borris), L Freaney (Kilsheelan Kilcash), S Ryan (Ardfinnan); J Quinn (Loughmore Castleiney), R O’Brien (Durlas Óg), E Bonner (Galtee Rovers).

Subs: C Grace (Ballina) for O’Brien (46); D Landers (Clonmel Commercials) for Freaney (47); M Neville (Fethard) for S Ryan (51); C Walsh (Fethard) for O’Keeffe (55); M McNamara (Clonmel Commercials) for Quinn (60).

Referee: D O’Callaghan (Limerick).