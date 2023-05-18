Casey and Hegarty named to start for Kiely's Limerick 

Mike Casey for the injured Seán Finn is one of two changes to the Limerick team to start Sunday’s Munster SHC Round 4 game against Tipperary in Thurles.
Having come off injured in the defeat to Clare, vice-captain Cian Lynch is included to start while Gearóid Hegarty takes Cathal O’Neill’s place in the half-forward line.
Casey replaced Finn at half-time last Saturday week when the four-time All-Star defender suffered a cruciate rupture.
U20 starlets Shane O’Brien and Adam English are named in the substitutes’ list.
N. Quaid; M. Casey, D. Morrissey, B. Nash; D. Byrnes, D. Hannon (c), K. Hayes; D. O’Donovan, W. O’Donoghue; G. Hegarty, C. Lynch, T. Morrissey; A. Gillane, S. Flanagan, P. Casey.
J. Power, C. Barry, C. Boylan, C. Coughlan, A. Costello, A. English, R. English, G. Mulcahy, S. O’Brien, C. O’Neill, D. Reidy.