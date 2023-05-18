Casey and Hegarty named to start for Kiely's Limerick 

Casey replaced Finn at half-time last Saturday week when the four-time All-Star defender suffered a cruciate rupture.
BACK IN: Gearóid Hegarty of Limerick. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Thu, 18 May, 2023 - 21:06
John Fogarty

Mike Casey for the injured Seán Finn is one of two changes to the Limerick team to start Sunday’s Munster SHC Round 4 game against Tipperary in Thurles.

Having come off injured in the defeat to Clare, vice-captain Cian Lynch is included to start while Gearóid Hegarty takes Cathal O’Neill’s place in the half-forward line. 

U20 starlets Shane O’Brien and Adam English are named in the substitutes’ list.

LIMERICK (SHC v Tipperary): N. Quaid; M. Casey, D. Morrissey, B. Nash; D. Byrnes, D. Hannon (c), K. Hayes; D. O’Donovan, W. O’Donoghue; G. Hegarty, C. Lynch, T. Morrissey; A. Gillane, S. Flanagan, P. Casey. 

Subs: J. Power, C. Barry, C. Boylan, C. Coughlan, A. Costello, A. English, R. English, G. Mulcahy, S. O’Brien, C. O’Neill, D. Reidy.

