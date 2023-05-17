Cork, Tipperary, Kerry and Limerick name teams for Munster Minor Football semis

Cork have made two changes to the team that overcame Kerry last week for Thursday evening’s Munster MFC semi-final away to Tipperary (Semple Stadium, 7pm).

Niall O’Shea, who was not part of the matchday 24 for the quarter-final win over Kerry, comes in for Liam Hourihan at corner-back, with Mark O’Brien replacing Darragh Clifford at midfield.