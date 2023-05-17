Cork, Tipperary, Kerry and Limerick name teams for Munster Minor Football semis

Cork have made two changes to the team that overcame Kerry last week for Thursday evening’s Munster MFC semi-final away to Tipperary (Semple Stadium, 7pm).
Niall O’Shea, who was not part of the matchday 24 for the quarter-final win over Kerry, comes in for Liam Hourihan at corner-back, with Mark O’Brien replacing Darragh Clifford at midfield.
Cork enter the semi-final in confident form after opening their championship campaign with an impressive 2-12 to 0-14 victory at home to Kerry. Where Tipp might have a slight advantage, though, is in the number of games played to date - four, to Cork’s one.
And that was how Munster GAA intended it when drawing up this structure. The idea was to give a leg up to the traditionally weaker counties before they ran into Kerry or Cork.
Kerry’s starting team for their semi-final away to Limerick (Newcastle West, 6.45pm) contains four changes from the side that went down to Cork.
David Mulvihill and Issac Brosnan are brought into the full-back line, with Darragh O’Keeffe and Dara Hogan the newcomers in attack. Neither Mulvihill nor Hogan were part of the matchday panel last week. Losing out are Shane Clifford, Jamie Moynihan, Pa Walsh, and Ronan Carroll.
Their opponents had three to spare over Tipp in last week’s Phase 1 final.
B Curtin (Valley Rovers); N O’Shea (Urhan), F Hurley (O’Donovan Rossa), M Ahern (St Finbarr’s); O Foley (Bishopstown), G Daly (Mallow), T Kiely (Doneraile); M O’Brien (Ballinora), M Hetherington (St Finbarr’s); T Cullinane (Ballinascarthy), D Sheedy (Bantry Blues), D O’Leary (Ballincollig); D O’Mullane (Kilmurry), S Coakley (Douglas), G Holland (Bishopstown).
P Boland (Moyle Rovers); R Myles (Ardfinnan), C Ryan (Ballina), S Flanagan (Newport); J O’Keeffe (Clonmel Commercials), B Tierney (Clonmel Commercials), M Connellan (Clonmel Commercials); M O’Reilly (Moyle Rovers), S Lewis (Arravale Rovers): L Coughlan (Moycarkey Borris), L Freaney (Kilsheelan Kilcash), S Ryan (Ardfinnan); J Quinn (Loughmore Castleiney), R O’Brien (Durlas Óg), E Bonner (Galtee Rovers).
J Hoare (Dingle); D Mulvihill (Tarbert), B Murphy (Austin Stacks), I Brosnan (Castleisland Desmonds); P Moynihan (Rathmore), K O Shea (Kilcummin), G Evans (Keel); E Boyle (Ballyduff), D Kirby (Austin Stacks); D O’Keeffe (Moyvane),T Kennedy (Kerins O'Rahillys), S Ó Coinn (An Ghaeltacht); A Carey (Listowel Emmets), D Hogan (Milltown/Castlemaine), P Lane (Austin Stacks).
S Guerin (Kildimo/Pallaskenry); C O’Sullivan (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), C Buckley (Athea), C Costelloe (Cappagh/Rathkeale); L Óg Glynn (Ahane), C Woulfe (Fr Casey’s), C Meade (St Senan’s); D Hogan (Mungret/St Paul’s), E Curry (Athea); A Lyons (Newcastle West), P Phelan (Pallasgreen), P Murphy (Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan); A Murphy (Fr Casey’s), A O’Shea (Cappagh/Rathkeale), T Glynn (Na Piarsaigh).