The Kerry management face a significant call over Tony Brosnan

There’s really only one selection call to be made by the Kerry management for Saturday’s visit of Mayo. Stick with Dylan Casey or revert to the fit-again Paul Murphy?

But irrespective of whether Jack keeps faith with the Stacks youngster who impressed on the afternoon of his first championship start or restores the more experienced Rathmore man, the most significant call will actually be made at the far end of the field.

Should management continue with Tony Brosnan at corner-forward, it will be the first time he has started a championship game outside of Munster.

Fair enough, but what’s so terribly significant about that?

Well, when you make your championship debut as a second-half sub in the 2016 All-Ireland quarter-final, you don’t expect another seven years to come and go without a first championship start on the All-Ireland stage.

Tony Brosnan’s journey in green and gold has had more than a few failed take-offs. His championship appearances number only seven. A successful launch is still being worked on.

Although unable to make the Kerry U21 team for the 2016 Munster final against Cork, senior manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice liked what he saw during the two rounds of club action that May.

An invitation was issued. A curly finger was given to come down out of the Hogan Stand and replace James O’Donoghue with four minutes remaining in the All-Ireland quarter-final against Clare.

It was to prove his first and last bit of Kerry involvement until introduced as a 70th minute sub for Crokes clubmate Gavin White in Round 3 of 2020 Allianz League. Above in Edendork too, of all places.

His 2016 cameo was his first and last bit of championship involvement until the Munster semi-final defeat away to Cork almost four and a half years later.

The years in between were lost ones.

Kerry's Tony Brosnan in action. Pic Credit ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Brosnan found himself sidelined and out of contention when injuring his knee one week after Dr Crokes' All-Ireland club success on St Patrick's Day 2017. Another run to Paddy’s Day in 2019 meant he was again unavailable during that season's league window.

In an interview with Joe.ie, Brosnan recalled a chat he had with then Kerry boss Peter Keane around May of 2019. The message received was that plans and a panel were already in place. Brosnan boarded a plane and spent the summer in Boston.

Under Jack last year, the promise, potential, and panache that saw him regularly top the Kerry county championship scoring chart looked to be finally transferring to the inter-county stage.

He kicked three from play during the Munster final rout of Limerick. But it was a Munster final where David Clifford and Dara Moynihan were absent because of injury. Both were reintegrated into the starting team for the subsequent All-Ireland quarter-final. Brosnan was one of the two forwards to lose their place. He got three minutes off the bench. He never left the bench in the All-Ireland semi-final or final.

When it came to the serious stuff, he was surplus to requirements.

Brosnan’s clubmate and 2014 All-Ireland winning joint-captain Kieran O’Leary is in no doubt that the personal disappointment of how last summer petered out for him has part-fueled his endeavours in 2023.

Of the nine games Kerry have played this year, Brosnan has started all but one. His 1-6 against Tipp and Clare saw him finish the Munster championship as Kerry’s chief contributor from play.

“Having had a look in throughout the earlier games last year to then getting nothing at all, of course that is frustrating. Has to be in the back of the head,” said O'Leary.

“Our club season last year signed off a couple of weeks before Christmas. Tony got straight back into training mode for Kerry. Kerry was on his brain throughout the winter. You can see that in his physique and fitness levels at the moment.

“He's stronger than he ever was and his desire to tackle is greater than what I'd ever have seen of Tony before.” The other outstanding change has been the role management has asked of him.

O’Leary, who part-owns two pubs in Killarney, Corkery’s and K-Town Bar and Grill, was present in Fitzgerald Stadium for Kerry’s Round 2 league win over Monaghan. As was this writer. Brosnan spent the afternoon out around midfield. Linking play. Bringing others into proceedings.

“I was saying, will they just leave Tony one-on-one inside, kick the ball into him and let him make hay. Because that is where he is so dangerous. I was questioning why they were playing him out there as an almost quarterback, but he is developing into the role and getting a few scores on top of it.

“For the club, Tony was always an inside player, but now he has added a bit more to his cabinet. He is playing with confidence and maturity. Fair play to Jack for backing him because obviously he has been there a while now. Hopefully his time has come to shine outside of Munster.”