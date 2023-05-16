Rory Gallagher resigns as Derry senior football manager

Rory Gallagher has resigned as Derry senior football manager.

The Fermanagh man had stepped back from the position for last Sunday’s Ulster final win over Armagh in Clones following allegations of domestic abuse made by his estranged wife Nicola.

In a statement tonight, Derry GAA confirmed Gallagher’s term in charge of the county had come to an end after almost four seasons at the helm.

The press release read: “Derry GAA can today confirm that Rory Gallagher has stepped down as the county’s senior football manager.

“Ciaran Meenagh will assume the role for the rest of the 2023 season. Derry GAA will be making no further comment at this time.”

The former Donegal and Fermanagh manager took over as Derry boss prior to the 2020 season and led them from Division 3 to 1 as well as last year claiming a first senior provincial title for the county since 1998.

Gallagher had previously guided Donegal to two Ulster finals as well as Fermanagh in 2018 having been assistant manager to Jim McGuinness when Donegal won the 2012 All-Ireland.

Last Friday, Gallagher confirmed he would not be taking charge of Derry in the Ulster final. “I have advised Derry GAA that I am stepping back as Derry Senior football Manager with immediate effect.

“This decision is borne out of a desire to protect my children from the ongoing turmoil. They will always be my priority.”

Gallagher’s assistant Meenagh was appointed manager of the team as they beat Armagh after extra-time followed by penalties.

On Monday, both Derry and Fermanagh county boards stated they had not received any official complaint or in Derry’s case an email from Gallagher’s wife’s father about domestic abuse allegations.