‘Delighted’ Ben O’Connor lauds Cork’s ‘finishing like trains’ habit

There was one outstanding trend in Cork’s Munster winning U20 campaign. In four of the five games they played, Cork surged from behind in the second period to breast the tape.

Monday night’s decider was no different. On three occasions around the three-quarter mark, Cork found themselves four in arrears. Once more they summoned a sprint finish.

“The game looked to be getting away from us. In fairness to our boys, they stuck to the game-plan. They kept working. And kept working. That was the difference at the end,” said manager Ben O’Connor.

“We kept doing what we were doing all year. Great play by Jack Leahy when he went on to find Ross O’Sullivan for that last score to seal it for us. Clare will be disgusted to lose a game like that. Us on the opposite side, we are delighted to win a game like that.

“If you look at all the games this year, that is the way they have gone. Fair play to our strength and conditioning guys and all the training they have done because we are finishing like trains there for the last five games.

“Tonight was the first night where there was real pressure because it was knockout. You saw what our lads are made of after that.”

O’Connor wasn’t the least bit surprised by a final 11 minutes where Cork rose six white flags to Clare’s one.

“We have been seeing it every night in training and all we have been asking the boys all year is to reproduce what they are showing us in training when they get on the field for championship. That is the closest we have got so far this year. We are delighted with that because it is the biggest game of the year we have played.”

A fourth Munster crown at this age grade in six years speaks to a healthy conveyor belt of talent feeding into the senior setup.

“There is a massive step up from this to senior. We are just trying to put the boys on the right track. Hopefully some of them will be able to make their way onto the senior panel in the coming years and get Cork hurling back to where it should be - winning senior All-Irelands.”