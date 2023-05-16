Munster SHC: Limerick only team that can be knocked out this weekend

Limerick are the only team that can be eliminated from the Munster senior hurling championship this Sunday.

A victory for Cork against Clare in Ennis combined with a Tipperary victory over Limerick in Thurles would mean the reigning All-Ireland champions will join Waterford in exiting the championship with one game remaining.

Currently on two points, a second successive defeat compounded by wins for Cork and Tipperary would ensure Limerick can only reach four points. As Clare would finish on four and trump Limerick on the head-to-head differential, they would progress to the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals as a result of finishing third with Cork and Tipperary earning Munster final places.

As well as sealing them a Munster final berth, a win for Clare would guarantee Limerick have something to fight for in their final round game at home to Cork regardless of what happens in their game in FBD Semple Stadium this Sunday. A draw in Ennis would also give Limerick an incentive on May 28 irrespective of their result against Tipperary.

Lose to Clare and Cork’s three points could still be enough to see them through providing Limerick lose to Tipperary and to them. A defeat for Cork along with a Limerick win would see them and Tipperary battle for the remaining Munster final and All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final spots.

Although Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald has insisted his team will not be merely fulfilling a fixture against Tipperary in Thurles on May 28, the expectation is the hosts will win and increase their total to five points at least. In the event Cork and Tipperary finish on the same number of points, score difference will separate them as they drew their game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Saturday week. Score difference will also split counties if more than two finish on the same number of points.

With Waterford already out, Munster chiefs are resigned to a small crowd attending their remaining fixtures against Tipperary in Thurles on Sunday week. However, Limerick’s departure would also have a detrimental effect on ticket sales for their final round game against Cork in TUS Gaelic Grounds.

In the Leinster SHC, victories for Galway and Kilkenny against Antrim and Dublin this weekend will all but confirm their provincial final berths on June 11. Mathematically, Dublin would still be able to catch them but Galway and Kilkenny’s score difference is far superior.

A point against Kilkenny in UPMC Nowlan Park on Saturday could be good enough for Dublin to earn a knock-out place. Wexford need to beat Westmeath and Kilkenny and hope at least one of the teams above them lose their remaining games.

This weekend’s Munster SHC permutations:

Clare win, Tipperary win – Clare qualify for Munster final, Tipperary qualify for All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final at a minimum.

Clare win, Limerick win – Clare qualify for Munster final, other final spot and All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final place up for grabs.

Cork win, Tipperary win – Cork and Tipperary qualify for Munster final, Clare for All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final, Limerick exit the championship.

Cork win, Limerick win – No positions confirmed until the following weekend.

Clare-Cork draw, Tipperary win – No positions confirmed until the following weekend

Clare-Cork draw, Limerick win – No positions confirmed until the following weekend.

Clare win, Tipperary-Limerick draw – Clare qualify for Munster final, other final spot and All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final place up for grabs.

Cork win, Tipperary-Limerick draw – No positions confirmed until the following weekend.