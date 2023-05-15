Direct road to Croker still the best, believes Kerry manager Jack O'Connor

KERRY manager Jack O’Connor is fully prepared for a ‘big step-up in class’ when league winners Mayo arrive in Killarney on Saturday, but he is adamant that his charges will be going all out to finish top of their round-robin group.

After two facile Munster championship victories over Tipperary and Clare respectively, O'Connor admits the visit of Kevin McStay’s men to Fitzgerald Stadium (3 pm) will tell an awful lot about the current well-being of the defending All-Ireland champions.

“We’re playing the cream of the crop now the next day, the winners of Division One, and a team that steamrolled us up in Castlebar, so it’s going to be a big step-up in class. No question about it, we’re going to have to bring our ‘A’ game to compete with them,” he said.

“That was one of our most disappointing performances over the last two years, so we have a lot of improving to do from that game. Saturday will give us an opportunity to see how much improvement we have made.

“We have to take every game on its merits. The Mayo game is going to be a really big game. They’re going to bring massive travelling support from Mayo. They’re notorious supporters, from the point of view that they back their team through thick and thin. They will bring huge support to Killarney.

“We are expecting a big Kerry support as well. Traditionally, the Kerry public like Killarney as a venue, and the atmosphere around the town, and all that. We’re expecting a huge crowd there, and I think the players will be looking forward to that.”

With Cork and Louth also in the group, the winners of Saturday’s mouth-watering encounter will be hot favourites to advance directly into the All-Ireland quarter-finals, and that is something that the Kingdom boss is determined to achieve.

“I am a big believer in trying to go the direct route if you can. If you lose a game in this group, it means you’re out three weekends in a row. You’re out in the last game in the group, you’re out in a preliminary quarter-final, you’re out in a quarter-final. That’s three weekends in a row, that’s tough going.

“The ideal gap between games is two weeks, because it gives you a chance to recover, and then build up again, whereas if you’re out three weeks in a row, the chances of injuries are increased. No question about that,” he added.

While Mayo have been out of action since their Connacht championship defeat to Roscommon on April 9, the Kingdom boss believes that such a break can provide mixed blessings. In any case, he has seen differences in the Mayo game-plan since McStay took over at the helm.

“That (the long gap without a match) can work both ways. They have been well rested, and have had a good build-up to this game. Obviously, they have been watching us for the last couple of weeks, so it has its pluses and minuses. We won’t know until the game starts which is better.

“Last year, Mayo had a disappointing season. They had a lot of injuries, and the vast majority of them have cleared up. Obviously, the positioning of Aidan O’Shea has been interesting, and they seem to be more anxious to kick ball than they used to be. He (McStay) has certainly put his stamp on it. They played a lot of good football in the league, no question.”

On the injury front, O’Connor confirmed that Paul Murphy is available for selection having missed the provincial decider with a hamstring injury. However, Killian Spillane is a doubt with an ankle problem that he picked up in training.

“Killian did a bit of ankle damage during the session on Saturday, so we’ll just see how he is on Tuesday night. Jason Foley seems to be ok from what I can see. Paul tweaked a hamstring against Tipperary, but it was minor enough, so he is back. Jack O’Shea and Donal O’Sullivan are still working their way back to fitness away from the group.”