Tony McEntee content to race with the supercars in Sam Maguire series

Sligo manager Tony McEntee is adamant his side will get more from the All-Ireland series than they would have if they entered the Tailteann Cup.

The Connacht outfit are in a group with Dublin, Roscommon and Kildare having qualified as a provincial finalist. Speaking on the Irish Examiner’s Gaelic football podcast, McEntee said it presents a huge opportunity in their development having recently been promoted from Division 4.

“I was talking to a friend this morning and we were talking about the Tailteann Cup and the All-Ireland series. We benefited really well from the Tailteann Cup last year. Sligo, definitely got from it.

“The analogy came up the two competitions are like cars. The Tailteann Cup is your normal, run-of-the-mill car. You are very happy with it. You love to play and compete well in it. Whereas the All-Ireland series is your wife’s car. She does everything in it. When you are in it, you look back at the other car and think it’s not a great car, but it is fine when you are in it.

“When we were in it last year, we were very pleased, but the opportunity arose this year to go down a path to this bigger competition with more learning and more experience. I went at the weekend to watch the Sligo U20s in the All-Ireland final. Following that game Cavan and Laois was on in Breffni Park. A poor crowd turned up.

“The game itself reflected the crowd. Slow, cumbersome. Laois did put it up to Cavan for a period of time. Cavan had better scoring power and pulled through. But it was a dull game and not very competitive. It was two teams going through the motions.”

Sligo kick off with a home tie against Kildare before travelling to Roscommon. In the final round they face Dublin in a neutral venue.

“For us, looking at this year. The Tailteann Cup did not offer the same learnings as competing against Division 1 and 2 teams. We will not for the next four or five years get the chance to play against the top teams. We are coming from a long way behind.

“This gives us a great opportunity. A great opportunity to learn about ourselves. We are not here to necessarily beat Kildare and Roscommon and Dublin. But if we do, wouldn’t it be great for us? Wouldn’t it be brilliant for a Sligo team to come up against a Roscommon or Dublin and perform well. To learn something.”

McEntee is hoping the positive mood generated by the Sligo U20s, who secured back-to-back Connacht U20 titles this year before losing in the All-Ireland final against Kildare, will also lift the senior outfit.

“It was a fabulous crowd at the U20 final. I’m not sure on the official attendance but the vast majority was Sligo. A huge support and a vocal support. I am hoping them will support the seniors our next game is Markievicz Park.

“We need that. We need every advantage. Home advantage, the crowd behind us. The players will get a lift from that. This is hard for most players to get; in Division 4 you are looking at hundreds at these matches. You don’t get atmosphere. There is no occasion at it. You might get some families and friends but that is all you are getting. Now that we are getting crowds and great success form the 20s, if we get thousands into Markievicz Park it will lift everything.”