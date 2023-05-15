TJ Ryan: Are Waterford's issues internal or Davy Fitz related?

Waterford’s Championship is over but the inquests into where it all went so wrong have only just begun.

Their record in this year’s Munster Senior Hurling Championship stands at three losses in three matches at the hands of Limerick, Cork and most recently Clare.

But their record in the round-robin structure overall makes for much worse reading having now lost 13 of their last 15 encounters.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner sport’s podcast; Dalo’s Hurling Show, TJ Ryan had his say on the Déise’s dilemmas.

“To be fair to the Munster teams, what we are now seeing is that if you are a little bit off, as let’s say Tipp were last year, the quality of the opposition now is really, really high,” Ryan told Anthony Daly, Shane McGrath and Mark Landers.

“They will punish you really to the maximum if you are a little bit off. And this Waterford team is not hurling to the best of its ability. Now, is that an internal issue or is that Davy Fitz’s issue?

“That’s the question for today and that’s the big question for Waterford hurling for the future as to what do they do now?

“This, at the end of the day, is these lads’ past-time. This is what they do. If we are over complicating them with tactics that maybe aren’t there, maybe that we’re trying to be over professional and let’s say ‘we all bomb up and all bomb back’ and it looks like as if they are all over the place.

“It really looked and felt that way watching them in the last two games, that they just didn’t know where they are at. They had one sweeper, they had two sweepers, they had no-one marking.

Waterford’s Austin Gleeson watches on during the closing stages against Clare.

“We all know, and we are around long enough - we credit you with starting it Dalo – that if you play a sweeper everyone else pushes up and marks their man. It’s very straightforward, that has to be the way or else… you only need one man to mark the space.

“To me they’re playing like a team all over the place. I will definitely go on record as saying that Waterford have players that are as good as any of the teams in a lot of areas.

“They’re not playing to their strengths, so what is the solution? If you are a Waterford person today looking on.

“The whole Aussie (Austin Gleeson) thing is maybe a symptom of Waterford. Sometimes when he plays really, really well they can play well. But what is he and where is he and what’s the plan? It seems to be just hap hazard.

“Maybe Davy will come out and say what those one or two issues are, but they are definitely in a hole.”