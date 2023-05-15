Antrim open their campaign in style with win over Leitrim

Tailteann Cup, Group D

Antrim 3-18 Leitrim 2-12

Three second half goals proved the difference for Antrim as they got their Tailteann Cup campaign off to the best possible start at Corrigan Park.

Man-of-the-match Adam Loughran netted goals either side of one from Aghagallon's Ruairi McCann after the visitors had twice found majors to keep them in contention.

But the dam burst as Antrim powered home and will be extremely happy with their afternoon's work to bag the points.

"They started a little sharper than us," said Antrim nagger, Andy McEntee.

"In fairness to our lads, the early goal could have knocked them but we responded pretty well. If I'm brutally honest, they were getting their scores a little easier in the first half than we were, but the second half performance was a lot better, bar the last seven or eight minutes.

"Only for Mick (Byrne, goalkeeper) in the first half, there was another couple on offer so that's a little bit concerning, but the response was vital and that is very pleasing as in the past, we've conceded goals and went into our shell.

"Instead, we pushed on and some of the goals we got were really well-worked."

Leitrim couldn't have asked for a better start as just four minutes in, late replacement Barry McNulty rose to meet Keith Beirne's dropping shot to palm home.

Adam Loughran and Pearce Dolan swapped points before Antrim began to take control with four points on the spin, but both sides were creating goal chances in the opening period although neither hit the net thanks to the respective goalkeepers, Michael Byrne and Nevin O'Donnell who both made some outstanding saves.

The game became quite nip-and-tuck with Darragh Rooney kicking some fine scores for the visitors, while Dominic McEnhill kept the board ticking for Antrim, but after Beirne split the posts from an audacious angle late in the half for Leitrim, Ronan Boyle finished a good move for the hosts to put them 0-10 to 1-5 up.

Antrim opened the second half brightly with points from Loughran and McEnhill, but were then caught again with Aidan Flynn floating from the right to the back post where Jack Heslin rose to palm home.

But the Antrim response was excellent as they grabbed the next score through Ruairi McCann, and although Leitrim got two of the next three, the Saffrons were in for their first goal as Patrick Finnegan did well to work along the right end line, play back to the on-rushing Loughran who blasted home.

The scores began to flow and when Patrick McBride squared for Aghagallon's McCann to palm home, the gap was out to nine.

The third goal wasn't far off and again it was Loughran who was on the end of a good ball for McBride and he stepped inside to crash to the net to end any hope for Leitrim.

To their credit, Andy Moran's side chipped away with Paul Keaney kicking four when introduced, but they needed much more with Antrim out of sight and Parrtck McCormick became their ninth name on the scoresheet to complete an excellent start in the competition for Andy McEntee's men.

"We thought we were in a good position at half-time with the wind to come but Antrim started really well," said Leitrim manager Andy Moran.

"We got a good goal, but it just ran away from us and we couldn't stop it. We needed a bit of momentum to get our confidence back but just didn't have it."

Scorers for Antrim: A Loughran 2-3, D McEnhill 0-6 (5f), R McCann (Aghagallon) 1-2, M Byrne 0-2 (1f, 1 45), R Boyle 0-1, C Stewart 0-1, R McCann (Creggan) 0-1, P McCormick 0-1, P Healy 0-1

Scorers for Leitrim: P Keaney 0-4 (2f), J Heslin 1-1, B McNulty 1-0, D Rooney 0-3, M Plunkett 0-1, P Dolan 0-1, J Rooney 0-1, K Beirne.

ANTRIM: M Byrne; R Boyle, P Healy, J McAuley; P McBride, J Finnegan, D McAleese; J Dowling, C Stewart; P Finnegan, A Loughran, R McCann (Creggan); M Jordan, R McCann (Aghagallon), D McEnhill.

Subs: P McCormick for J McAuley (27), C Hynds for J Dowling (47), P Shivers for R McCann (Aghagallon, 66), O Eastwood for P Finnegan (66), C McGettigan for M Jordan (70+2).

LEITRIM: N O'Donnell; P Maguire, M Diffley, C Farrell; J Rooney, S Quinn, A Flynn; P Dolan, D Wrynn; D Rooney, K Beirne, M Plunkett; J Heslin, B McNulty, D Flynn.

Subs: T Prior for J Rooney (54), O McLoughlin for K Beirne (54), P Keaney for D Flynn (57), C McGloin for C Farrell (62), S McLoughlin for M Plunkett (70).

Referee: Barry Tiernan (Dublin).