Cork and Clare name teams for Munster U20 Hurling Final

Cork and Clare have named their starting 15s ahead of their Munster U20 Hurling Championship Final at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on Monday night.
The Rebels come into this showpiece occasion – throw-in is at 7:30pm and it is live on TG4 – high on confidence having won all their group games while Clare secured their place win an impressive victory against Tipperary in the semi-final.
Cork will be without Eoin Downey due to the current rule which means a player cannot line out for the U20s and seniors within a seven-day period starting on Mondays.
The Leesiders appealed to the Munster Council to stage the decider this weekend to free up Downey but were unsuccessful so St Finbarrs’ Ben O'Connor takes his place at centre-back.
The Banner name a strong side as they look to cause an upset having already been beaten by Ben O’Connor’s men in Ennis in the round robin series.
The provincial champions will progress straight to the All-Ireland final where they will face the winners of the Leinster between Offaly and Wexford.
CORK: B Saunderson (Midleton); S Daly (Randal Óg), S Kingston (Ballinora), D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig); J Dwyer (Ballincollig), B O’Connor (St Finbarr’s), M Howell (Douglas); T O’Connell (Ballincollig), M Mullins (Whitechurch); W Buckley (St Finbarr’s), B Cunningham (St Finbarr’s), C Walsh (Kanturk); D Cremin (Midleton), D Healy (Lisgoold), R O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh).
Subs: P O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neills), C Smyth (Midleton), K Lyons (Ballygarvan), C Doolan (St Finbarr’s), T Wilk (Cobh), M Finn (Midleton), A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), J Leahy (Dungourney), B Keating (Ballincollig).
CLARE: A Shanahan (Tulla); O Clune (Feakle), J Conneally (Clooney-Quin), I MacNamara (Killanena); J Collins (Éire Óg, Inis), D Lohan (Wolfe Tones Na Sionna), O Cahill (Éire Óg, Inis); S Rynne (Inagh-Kilnamona), J O’Neill (Clooney-Quin); O O’Donnell (Crusheen), P Crotty (Scariff), K Smyth (Killanena); D Kennedy (Sixmilebridge), S Dunford (Tubber), G Sheedy (Ogonnolloe).
Subs: A Enright (Newmarket on Fergus), R O’Connor (Feakle), C Cleary (O’Callaghan’s Mills), J Cahill (Clooney-Quin), C Whelan (Whitegate), N O’Farrell (Broadford), D Stritch (Clonlara), K Hartigan (Scariff), J Doherty (Clarecastle).