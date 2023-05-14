Cork and Clare name teams for Munster U20 Hurling Final

Cork and Clare have named their starting 15s ahead of their Munster U20 Hurling Championship Final at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on Monday night.

The Rebels come into this showpiece occasion – throw-in is at 7:30pm and it is live on TG4 – high on confidence having won all their group games while Clare secured their place win an impressive victory against Tipperary in the semi-final.