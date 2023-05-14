Cork and Clare name teams for Munster U20 Hurling Final

The winner will progress to the All-Ireland final where they will meet either Offaly or Wexford.
Cork and Clare name teams for Munster U20 Hurling Final

WE MEET AGAIN: Tadhg O'Connell, Cork, controlling the sliotar against Sean Rynne, Clare in the Munster U20 Hurling Match. Picture Brendan Gleeson.

Sun, 14 May, 2023 - 21:56
Andrew Horgan

Cork and Clare have named their starting 15s ahead of their Munster U20 Hurling Championship Final at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on Monday night.

CORK SPORT

A collection of the latest sports news, reports and analysis from Cork.

The Rebels come into this showpiece occasion – throw-in is at 7:30pm and it is live on TG4 – high on confidence having won all their group games while Clare secured their place win an impressive victory against Tipperary in the semi-final.

Cork will be without Eoin Downey due to the current rule which means a player cannot line out for the U20s and seniors within a seven-day period starting on Mondays.

The Leesiders appealed to the Munster Council to stage the decider this weekend to free up Downey but were unsuccessful so St Finbarrs’ Ben O'Connor takes his place at centre-back.

Read More

Cork advance to Munster final after comprehensive win over Waterford

The Banner name a strong side as they look to cause an upset having already been beaten by Ben O’Connor’s men in Ennis in the round robin series.

The provincial champions will progress straight to the All-Ireland final where they will face the winners of the Leinster between Offaly and Wexford.

CORK: B Saunderson (Midleton); S Daly (Randal Óg), S Kingston (Ballinora), D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig); J Dwyer (Ballincollig), B O’Connor (St Finbarr’s), M Howell (Douglas); T O’Connell (Ballincollig), M Mullins (Whitechurch); W Buckley (St Finbarr’s), B Cunningham (St Finbarr’s), C Walsh (Kanturk); D Cremin (Midleton), D Healy (Lisgoold), R O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh).

Subs: P O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neills), C Smyth (Midleton), K Lyons (Ballygarvan), C Doolan (St Finbarr’s), T Wilk (Cobh), M Finn (Midleton), A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), J Leahy (Dungourney), B Keating (Ballincollig).

CLARE: A Shanahan (Tulla); O Clune (Feakle), J Conneally (Clooney-Quin), I MacNamara (Killanena); J Collins (Éire Óg, Inis), D Lohan (Wolfe Tones Na Sionna), O Cahill (Éire Óg, Inis); S Rynne (Inagh-Kilnamona), J O’Neill (Clooney-Quin); O O’Donnell (Crusheen), P Crotty (Scariff), K Smyth (Killanena); D Kennedy (Sixmilebridge), S Dunford (Tubber), G Sheedy (Ogonnolloe).

Subs: A Enright (Newmarket on Fergus), R O’Connor (Feakle), C Cleary (O’Callaghan’s Mills), J Cahill (Clooney-Quin), C Whelan (Whitegate), N O’Farrell (Broadford), D Stritch (Clonlara), K Hartigan (Scariff), J Doherty (Clarecastle).

More in this section

Darragh Roche 29/1/2023 Roche offers Kerry reminder as Ballymac surge continues with win over Dingle
Wicklow v Carlow - Tailteann Cup Group 3 Round 1 Carlow produce amazing comeback to defeat Wicklow
Odhran Lynch saves a penalty from Rian O'Neill 14/5/2023 Derry claim Ulster title after dramatic shootout win over Armagh
#Cork - Sport
Armagh v Derry - Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final

Brian Gavin: David Gough made right calls and contributed to Clones epic

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd