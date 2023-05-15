Dublin stretch dominant streak and hand out harsh Louth lesson

Leinster SFC Final: Dublin 5-21 Louth 0-15

A record-equalling Leinster SFC final victory for Dublin in this 13-year era of dominance of theirs and a welcome return to form following that shaky display against Kildare.

Two goals from the 69th minute onwards went a long way to putting this alongside the 2020 win over Meath the joint-biggest margin in a provincial decider, but Dublin could have been in for several more before.

Save for the opening quarter and a small period towards the end of the first half, they loomed over Louth and the malfunctions of two weeks earlier were nowhere to be seen. That Dessie Farrell could call on arguably his strongest team yet helped but then their attitude was so sharp, especially as they tormented their opponents’ kick-outs.

“The first 10 minutes, definitely, I don't know what it was, we weren't ourselves,” acknowledged the Dublin manager. “But once we settled into the game, we got a fairly sustained period of dominance in that half that we capitalised on and we racked up 1-7 or 1-8, maybe something like that (1-10 as it turned out). That set us up and that was the making of it.

“Louth got the last three scores before half-time, a timely reminder for us heading into half-time what they were capable of doing if we took our foot off the gas. We had to guard against complacency and to be fair I think we by and large kept the intensity quite high throughout that second-half.”

As Mickey Harte sat down to speak to the press afterwards, the lights went out in the media auditorium under the Hogan Stand. “Maybe that’s for the best,” he quipped after seeing his blossoming side hacked unceremoniously.

“We started well,” he opened. “Intense first 15 minutes or so, but then they stole a march on us until the last five or six minutes of the half, when we performed well again, it was creditable.

“At the start of second half, we got a few points back and then they sort of took over again. They are just a very good side and we are not at that level just now and we have to play teams like that to learn a lesson.

“It is a harsh lesson for players. It is one thing getting beaten, it is another thing getting battered and that is what happened to us today. But sometimes that happens in football and you have to learn from every outcome. You like when you win things and like when you make comebacks. But Dublin are just a very good team.”

In front of a large Louth presence in the 40,115 crowd, Seán Bugler with 1-3 was top scorer for Dublin who had done their spadework in the first half. Second-half goals for James McCarthy, whose 45th-minute shot was deflected to the net, and Bugler in the 56th after a one-two with Ciarán Kilkenny capped a pleasing performance for Dublin after their travails against Kildare in the semi-final.

Louth’s pain was accentuated when Paddy Small added a fourth goal in the penultimate minute of normal time and fellow replacement Colm Basquel blasted a fifth in the third additional minute.

Dublin’s 1-10 without reply midway through the first half put this game beyond Louth, 1-3 of it coming in less than three minutes. Con O’Callaghan sent over a mark in the 21st minute, Cormac Costello followed it with a point and Paul Mannion shot the first goal in the 23rd minute after Niall Sharkey was dispossessed after a Louth restart. Dublin had a five-on-one attack, Ciarán Kilkenny found O’Callaghan who squared the ball for Mannion to palm home, before Jack McCaffrey opened his account.

Dublin were pillaging Louth on their kick-outs and went 11 ahead in the 31st minute when McCaffrey sent over his second, although he was whisked off shortly after with a left leg complaint.

As Stephen Cluxton’s last four kick-outs of the half went astray, Louth finished the half with respectability in the form of three points to make it 1-12 to 0-6 but couldn’t sustain it despite Sam Mulroy’s best efforts.

Harte gave his star forward who kicked 10 points due praise. “I wouldn’t expect anything else. People were talking about him the last time and they didn’t factor in that he’d been out for about seven or eight weeks with a serious hamstring injury. And ultimately when it was needed the last day (v Offaly), he popped up with the vital score. You know quality is quality and star quality is star quality. And Sam is certainly all of that.”

Courtesy of this win, Dublin will return to Croke Park the weekend after next when they will face Roscommon. That same weekend, Louth will entertain Cork in Navan before they go to Mayo and in their final group game meet Kerry in a neutral venue.

By the time they take on Roscommon, it will be 10 months since Dublin last faced a Division 1 side. Clashing with Derry twice this year will have readied them to an extent but as familiar as this result and this starting line-up of theirs were the unknowns surrounding Dublin remain.

Scorers for Dublin: S. Bugler (1-3); C. Costello (0-5, 3 frees, 1 45); P. Mannion (0-1 free), C. Basquel (1-1 each); C. O’Callaghan (0-4, 2 marks); C. Kilkenny (0-3); J. McCarthy, P. Small (1-0 each); J. McCaffrey (0-2); J. Small, D. Rock (0-1 each).

Scorers for Louth: S. Mulroy (0-10, 7 frees, 1 45); C. Grimes (0-2); C. Lennon, L. Jackson, C. Downey (0-1 each).

DUBLIN: S. Cluxton; D. Newcombe, D. Byrne, L. Gannon; B. Howard, J. Small, J. McCaffrey; B. Fenton, J. McCarthy (c); N. Scully, S. Bugler, C. Kilkenny; P. Mannion, C. O’Callaghan, C. Costello.

Subs for Dublin: C. Murphy for J. McCaffrey (inj 31); P. Small for N. Scully, D. Rock for C. Costello (both 52); C Basquel for P. Mannion (59); S. MacMahon for B. Howard (63).

LOUTH: J. Califf; D. Corcoran, N. Sharkey, D. McKenny; L. Grey, P. Lynch, C. Murphy; T. Durnin, C. Early; C. McKeever, C. Downey, C. Grimes; D. McConnon, S. Mulroy (c), L. Jackson.

Subs for Louth: C. Lennon for D. McConnon (26); A. Williams for C. Murphy (31); C. McCaul for L. Jackson (41); P. Mathews for C. Early (55); R. Burns for D. Corcoran (68).

Referee: C. Lane (Cork).