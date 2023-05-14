Roche offers Kerry reminder as Ballymac surge continues with win over Dingle

GLENFLESK attacker Daragh Roche may struggle to regain his place in Kerry's All-Ireland championship squad, but he provided a small reminder of his abilities with 1-2 as the East Kerry men defeated Currow 4-13 to 0-19 in Kerry SFL Division 2 action.

Roche broke a thumb at the end of March and if O'Connor decides not to draft the inside forward back into the panel, his club will be the beneficiaries as they lie second in the Division 2 table behind joint leaders Laune Rangers and Kenmare Shamrocks who lost their derby against Templenoe 0-7 to 1-9 on Saturday.

At the top of Division 1, east Kerry clubs are also to the fore with Legion, Dr Crokes and Kilcummin setting the pace on nine points but hot on their heels are Ballymacelligott on eight after they added Dingle to their growing list of top flight conquests this spring.

Dingle, powered by the Geaneys, Dylan and Conor, were fancied to provide a reality check to Ballymacelligott, promoted from Division 2 last season. But Dingle went the same was as Rathmore, Austin Stacks and Dr Crokes in recent weeks in succumbing to the Ian Blake-trained side. Despite the fact Dylan Geaney only played one half - presumably as he is part of the Kerry senior panel - Ballymacelligott were always in control thanks to three first half goals as they ran out 3-15 to 0-14 winners. They led 3-6 to 0-7 at half time with the goals being scored by Tadgh Brick in the 16th minute, and a brace from corner forward Donal Daly. Conor Geaney and Tomas Sheehy kept the Dingle scoreboard ticking over but Ballymac added three quick points on the resumption from Niall Collins, who ended with 0-4, and some fine scores from Aidan Breen and Vinny Horan was enough to see the Ballymac bandwagon roll on.

Gneeveguilla are in trouble at the other end of the table after losing 4-13 to 3-10 to Kilcummin despite being level at 2-12 to 3-9 with ten minutes left. But a converted free by Paul O’Shea and late goals from O’Shea and Noel Duggan was enough to see Kilcummin remain joint top.

Kerins O’Rahillys are in relegation bother after losing 1-13 to 0-12 to Rathmore with with Brian Friel getting the all-important goal while Legion had a big 3-14 to 0-7 win over bottom side Castleisland Desmonds, who look in big trouble. They face neighbours Ballymacelligott on Sunday next in Rd 7 of eleven rounds.