Down bounce right back up with Tailteann Cup win over Waterford

Tailteann Cup

DOWN 2-14 WATERFORD 1-6

Down’s progress this season under Conor Laverty can now be gauged in the metric of a win in the Tailteann Cup.

Last season, the Mourne men departed the scene after the first hurdle and despite Waterford’s best efforts they faded away when the game was there to be won.

Down wingback Danny Magill looks at that upward curve when asked about whether or not his county should be there in the first place.

“We’re definitely not too good for the Tailteann Cup,” he declared. "Delighted to get two points, wasn't up to standard in the first half but we upped it in the second. We knew the legs would get us over the line."

“I think you only enjoy it when you win. Disappointed two weeks ago against Armagh at least now Tailteann Cup gives you games and a chance to bounce back as well.

“This is a long journey we are on and we have to play what competition we are in. It is a super opportunity for us to progress each game and take it step by step each game and see where that takes us."

With the club given the leeway the night before in the county and a sprinkling of debutants, Laverty played the long game and it paid off. Down’s Ross Carr, namesake son of the double All-Ireland winner, Finn McElroy and Conor Fitzpatrick. all featured

A development of his squad in a championship setting will boost Laverty’s options no end but with the All-Ireland Under 20 final taking place on the same day. Losing semi finalists Odhrán Murdock and Paddy McCarthy might have been forgiven for thinking they were elsewhere.

The match played out like that in the beginning and it took Conor Murray’s 18th-minute goal for the Déise to give Down the shake they needed.

The visitors buoyed by the trip north led 1-2 to 0-2 but that well taken finish would be their last score of the half as Down rattled over an unanswered 1-4 to take a handsome four-point lead into the break.

Murdock’s second-half strike settled all doubt on proceedings and they will face a trickier trip to Thurles as part of a double header next week with Tipperary taking on All-Ireland champions Limerick after the football.

Scorers for Down: P Havern 0-5 (1m, 3f), A Gilmore 0-4 (3f), O Murdock and E Brown 1-0 each, D McAleenan 0-2, Anthony Morgan, E Branagan and S Johnston 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: C Murray 1-0, D Corcoran and J Curry (2f) 0-2 each, D Ryan and J Gleeson 0-1 each.

DOWN: C Smyth, F McElroy, P Laverty, C Fitzpatrick; A Morgan, S Annett, D Magill, R Carr; P Branagan, A Gilmore; S Johnston, O Murdock, E Branagan, P Havern, E Brown.

Subs: D Guinness for McElroy (ht) C Doherty for A Morgan (ht), D McAleenan for C Fitzpatrick (44’), P McCarthy for Havern (60’), C Poland for Annett (63’)

WATERFORD: A Beresford; L Fennell, D O’Cathasaigh, C O’Cuirrin; D Ryan, B Looby, J O’Sullivan; M Curry, B Lynch; C Murray, D Corcoran, J Curry; E McGrath-Butler, S Whelan Barrett, M Kiely.

Subs: J Gleeson, for Whelan Barrett (51’), T O’Connell Kiely (51’), M Cummins for O’Sullivan (63’), J Veale for O Cuirrin (66’), J Keane for Curry (68’).

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry).