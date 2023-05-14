Denis Kelly: Tipp won't be derailed by end of long wait for silverware

A Munster senior camogie championship title that has been coming for some time, was finally claimed by Tipperary in FBD Semple Stadium on Saturday
DROUGHT ENDED: The Tipperary players join with Mairead Eviston as she celebrates with the cup after the Munster Senior Camogie Championship Final between Clare and Tipperary at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Sun, 14 May, 2023 - 18:54
Therese O’Callaghan

Munster Senior Camogie Final: Tipperary 1-26 Clare 1-9 

A Munster senior camogie championship title that has been coming for some time, was finally claimed by Tipperary in FBD Semple Stadium on Saturday.

It was done with style after a 13-year wait.

Their last All-Ireland senior championship crown came in 2004, and manager Denis Kelly knows well that will measure their real progress.

“We need to drive it on, we have other things in our sights. Today will be a big help. But we can’t look past Dublin in four weeks. As the saying goes ‘walk easy when the jug is full’ and the jug is full at the moment, but it mightn’t be too full if Dublin turn us over. So, we have to keep our minds on that game and get back to training during the week.” 

The boss heaped praise on his team.

“Delighted for the girls. They put in some effort since the start of the year. We are thrilled they got some reward. It is well worth the wait. Some of the players were only five and six when Tipp last won the cup. I hope it is not another 13 years before we get silverware in Tipperary again.

“We stuck to the game plan, we kept our heads. We weathered that storm at the start of the second-half and finished convincing winners.

“Clare were living off frees and we spoke at half-time about our discipline. We were keeping them in the game with poor discipline. Once we tightened up in the second-half, there was no stopping us.” 

Tipp were in rampant scoring form with 10 different finishers, including goal scorer Eimear Heffernan enabling them lead 1-13 to 0-6 at the interval.

They hit 1-21 from play.

Cáit Devane and Mary Ryan are survivors from 2010.

“They have been through a lot of tough days,” Kelly acknowledged. “It takes a bit of courage to stay at it, facing defeat every year. They help with the younger players.” 

Kelly will relish the competition for places with the likes of All-Star Ryan coming off the bench. In the All-Ireland championship, they are in a group with Dublin, Wexford and holders Kilkenny.

“There is some youth coming through. They will give us an extra push.

“We are building on what Bill (Mullaney) did. I was involved with Bill last year, he is part of this as well. We can’t forget about that. It is not just about me coming in and shaking things up a bit. It is about the people before me.” 

For Clare, it is a second successive final defeat. They must regroup ahead of meeting Down, Galway and Cork in the O’Duffy Cup.

Goalkeeper Doireann Murphy was outstanding for them, Áine O’Loughlin netted a fine goal while Lorna McNamara converted six frees.

Scorers for Tipperary: E McGrath (0-6, 0-4 frees, 0-1 45), E Heffernan (1-3), C Devane and G O’Brien (0-4 each), C Maher (0-3), R Howard (0-2), T Ryan, K Blair, E Fryday and C McCarthy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: L McNamara (0-6 frees), Á O’Loughlin (1-0), Z Spillane, O Duggan and A Keane (0-1 each).

TIPPERARY: C Bourke; J Bourke, C Quirke (J-Capt), E Loughman; K Blair, K Kennedy (J-Capt), A McGrath; T Ryan, C Hennessy; R Howard, C Maher, E McGrath; G O’Brien, C Devane, E Heffernan.

Subs: C McCarthy for E McGrath (49), N Treacy for C Hennessy (51), M Eviston for E Loughman (52), M Ryan for A McGrath (54), E Fryday G O’Brien (54).

CLARE: D Murphy; C Grogan, S Daly, C Kelly, A Ryan, C Hehir (J-Capt), A Walsh; C Carmody, O Duggan; M Scanlon, N O’Dea (J-Capt), A Keane; E Kelly, Á O’Loughlin, L McNamara.

Subs: A Spillane for A Ryan (half-time), C Morey for M Scanlon (42), E Casey for C Grogan (44), L Daly for C Carmody (45), J Daly for E Kelly (53).

Referee: Andy Larkin (Cork).

