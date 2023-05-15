Munster U20 final undermined by inconsistent rulemaking

Criticism of the eligibility rule governing U20 players has been heard from almost every pulpit in recent weeks. About the only place it hasn’t got an airing is on Liveline. And maybe that’s no bad thing after last week’s GAAGO controversy descended into daftness.

Most have moved on from the U20 rule and its unfairness. Such is the way of the GAA. Its carvery is never short of fresh options to dine on or new dishes to give out about.

The Munster U20 hurling final takes place Monday evening at TUS Gaelic Grounds. Cork versus Clare. It’s a Munster final that will not include two of the best hurlers at this age grade in the respective counties.

Sitting in the stand or sitting at home will be Cork’s Eoin Downey and Clare’s Adam Hogan. Both players are denied involvement by the eminently unpopular eligibility rule. In the case of Downey, he’s denied by the tampering of Croke Park.

We don’t want to lose readers at this early juncture by getting ourselves knee deep in the GAA rulebook and the particular intricacies of this rule. There is, however, a core point or two that need making.

The Wexford motion passed at Congress allowed Eoin Downey and Adam Hogan to play with either their county U20 or senior team in the seven-day period from Friday to the following Thursday. In layman’s terms, Downey would have been eligible to line out for both the U20s on Monday evening and the Cork seniors six days later on Sunday afternoon.

I hold no qualification in the department of sports science. But nor do I need one to state that there isn’t the slightest threat of burnout when a player has a window of six days to rest, recover, and reset.

The good people of Wexford who tabled the motion clearly feel the same. Ditto the Congress majority that voted the motion into rule.

Enter Croke Park. Somewhere between Congress and the provincial U20 championships throwing in, Central Council decided to alter the Friday to Thursday one-match zone to a rolling seven-day one.

One game every seven days. Anything more constitutes a risk. Their thinking, not ours.

The interference by Croke Park was a wholly contradictory one. January after January we see young players in their teens and early twenties playing three games in the space of seven days between college and county. This isn’t populism on our part. This is fact.

As Galway and Cork senior managers Henry Shefflin and Pat Ryan have argued in recent weeks, the threat of burnout is concentrated in the early months of the year when there is congestion and overlap. If there’s going to be Croke Park interference on the issue of burnout, that’s where it ought to be.

Adam Hogan hurled the full 70 minutes for the Clare seniors on Saturday evening. Returning to action two days later is not ideal, but neither is it outlandish. And it makes absolutely no sense that it’s allowed during certain months of the year but not others.

We feel it necessary at this point to address the argument of why the lads don’t hurl away with their own age grade when two games fall inside the seven-day window. It’s fairly simple, one would have thought.

If a 19 or 20-year-old has been deemed good enough by the county senior manager for involvement in championship fare, as both Hogan and Downey have in recent weeks, then of course they’re going to plump for senior.

And anyway, in a lot of cases it is the senior manager who has the final say on where a Hogan or Downey goes. Case in point is Galway’s Liam Collins. The talented youngster did not play in the county’s Leinster U20 quarter-final defeat to Offaly three Saturdays ago because Shefflin wanted him as a bench option for the seniors the following day. Shefflin, as he admitted himself, had to be “ruthless”.

Come Congress 2024 and the opportunity to restore the eligibility rule to its original definition, counties could do with showing a similar level of ruthlessness.