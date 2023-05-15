Tony Kelly warns Cork loss would undo all Clare's work

Tony Kelly has stressed the importance of beating Cork in Ennis next weekend, admitting a defeat for Clare could end their championship.

After back-to-back wins on the road, Clare currently head the Munster SHC table but Kelly is wary that their four points might not be enough to survive.

Reaffirming Cusack Park as a difficult place to go for visitors is high on the agenda after losing to Tipperary there in Round 1.

“I suppose we wouldn’t be happy with our performance the first day out whatever it is,” said the Clare captain.

“Although there was good play in it, we just felt we didn’t hit the heights for long enough in the game. There were good spells in it, there were also stages where we were out of the play or took the wrong option.

“We’re looking forward to going back into Ennis next week. It’s all to play for. If we win, we know we’re in a Munster final. If we lose, we could be out of the championship depending on how other results go.”

Echoing manager Brian Lohan’s post-match remarks, the 2013 hurler of the year admitted there was an onus on Clare on Saturday to back up their fine win over Limerick two weeks earlier.

“When you go down and beat Limerick everyone thinks it’s a foregone conclusion the following week. There was a bit of pressure on us to back up the Limerick game.

“We will look back on the video and go back training on Tuesday for the Cork game. We’ve put ourselves in a healthy position and it’s up to ourselves now to capitalise on it.”

Kelly’s haul of 13 points, four from play, marked his best championship performance since last year’s Munster SHC. His precise interception on Mark Fitzgerald deep in the Clare half initiated the move for Ian Galvin’s first-half goal.

“Waterford, like any team that’s fit and physical, like to run the ball. You just have to track the runner. But you could be tracking players all day and the ball mightn’t be near but when it is you try and get a hand in or a hurley in, and in fairness to the boys, when it got to the middle third it was crisp and sharp through Diarmuid (Ryan) and (Cathal) Malone and (David) Fitzy and Galvin.

“Look, we were happy it fell to Galvin, no better man in our panel to snatch a goal. It was a big score for us in the first half, it gave us a cushion. Because after the goal Waterford came storming back into the game.”