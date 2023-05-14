This Waterford torpor will take some lifting

Munster SHC: Waterford 0-16 Clare 2-22

“The proof of the pudding will be in the championship to see whether I got it that badly wrong last year, so looking forward to seeing how that goes with these boys.”

Back in mid-March after his Tipperary side beat Waterford, it was assumed Liam Cahill’s words related to his methods when they could easily have applied to his former side. Cahill had come in for criticism last year as the team’s championship interests evaporated with a run of three defeats culminating in a no-show against Clare in Ennis that sent them packing.

While their involvement in the competition is not over yet, a reunion with Cahill to be fulfilled on May 28, it was Clare who again flung Waterford towards the exit and once more by a hefty 12-point margin as the county’s loath-hate relationship with the round-robin structure of the Munster championship (13 defeats in 15 games) continued.

Sure, Calum Lyons’ 32nd-minute sending-off was a factor in Saturday’s game in Thurles but this was a sixth straight championship loss for an outfit that had reached Munster and All-Ireland finals in 2020. Failing to raise a green flag for the third game in succession, their score from play total across those games just 26 points, they are in a torpor that will take a jolt to wake from.

Davy Fitzgerald has spoken on a couple of occasions of the low morale in the camp following last year’s loss to Clare. There is little evidence it has improved although he insisted Waterford would return a different animal next year.

“We know we have one or two issues to sort out,” he remarked. “We knew that after the Cork game. We know we’re going to get a bit of stick back at home and we deserve it and that’s fine but we’re not going to run from the issues. We know what they are, we’re going to deal with them and we’re going to come back fighting.”

Fitzgerald continued: “We will be back, 110%, with this bunch who I just asked man to man inside (the dressing room) what we were going to do in the off-season after the Tipp game and we will be back working hard.”

From Derek McGrath’s second year in charge, Waterford have embraced the possession game but when a team is so bereft of self-esteem having the ball looks burdensome. Waterford’s 12 first-half wides, so many of them low percentage strikes, told of their impoverished belief in themselves.

Tactically, they were behind too. Darragh Lyons’ tracking of Tony Kelly was as troublesome as it was for his brother Calum in the 2021 Munster quarter-final when Kelly operated closer to goal and had a field day. David McInerney trumped Austin Gleeson in their match-up.

Admittedly, Waterford had been competitive for the first half but when Clare were able to push up the field on the turnaround there was only going to be one winner. “It took us a bit of time to get to grips with their puckout but I think we got to grips with it fairly well,” said Brian Lohan. “And obviously when they went down a man it meant we could push up and they had to go long and play numbers into our numbers and into our strength. Happy enough with how we dealt with it.”

Booked first for getting involved after David Fitzgerald fouled Conor Prunty, Lyons was dismissed when he picked up a second yellow card for tripping Mark Rodgers. Fitzgerald paused before giving his reaction to the red card: “Sure listen, they were probably warranted if you go by the letter of the law.”

Clare could have had a couple more goals – Kelly had a shot saved two minutes into the second half just before Fitzgerald scooped a ball over Billy Nolan only for the ball to hit the butt of the post – but two was plenty to beat Waterford.

The first in the 21st minute, which put Clare five up, was an excellent team score. Kelly snaffled the ball away from an attacking Mark Fitzgerald, Diarmuid Ryan delivered long to Fitzgerald whose first touch and reverse handpass were vital in putting Ian Galvin through on Nolan.

Ahead 1-10 to 0-10 at half-time, after a convincing start to the second half their lead jumped to 11 in the 53rd minute. Peter Duggan took receipt of a long ball from McInerney and flipped it over his head into Cathal Malone’s path to finish to the net.

Game over, the Clare-dominated 14,320 crowd in FBD Semple Stadium could relax for the remainder and turn their thoughts to facing Cork in Ennis as Lohan may have done emptying his bench. “It’s great to be going home and we’d be hoping there’ll be a good crowd there. Our crowd has got behind the team and they appreciate the work they’re doing and the commitments they’re making.

“It was disappointing not to produce it the first day out when we were against Tipp. I suppose we have an opportunity to try and right that. Big game for us and big game for Cork.”

For Fitzgerald, who specifically wished Clare’s “players” the best but was irked by a backroom team official of theirs who he claimed smiled at his discomfort – “I hate that bullshit”, facing Tipperary has to be more than just a dead rubber. “For the integrity of the competition we have to knuckle down,” he said.

“Waterford didn’t do themselves justice in the last round when they were gone out. It’s going to be very hard because we have nothing to play for. The only thing we have to play for, which we have to show, is a bit of pride.”

Scorers for Waterford: S. Bennett (0-7, frees); A. Gleeson (0-3, 2 frees); D. Hutchinson, P. Curran (0-2 each); J. Barron, P. Hogan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: T. Kelly (0-13, 8 frees, 1 65); I. Galvin, C. Malone (1-1 each); D. Ryan, S. O’Donnell (0-2 each); R. Taylor, S. Meehan, R. Mounsey (0-1 each).

WATERFORD: B. Nolan; D. Lyons, C. Prunty; J. Fagan; M. Fitzgerald, C. Lyons, I. Daly; J. Barron (j-c), C. Gleeson; P. Hogan, J. Prendergast, N. Montgomery; D. Hutchinson, S. Bennett (j-c), A. Gleeson.

Subs: Patrick Fitzgerald for P. Hogan (51); Paudie Fitzgerald for A. Gleeson (58); P. Curran for N. Montgomery (60); P. Leavey for I. Daly (62).

Sent off: C. Lyons (32, second yellow).

CLARE: E. Quilligan; D. McInerney, C. Cleary, R. Hayes; D. Ryan, J. Conlon, A. Hogan; R. Taylor, C. Malone; S. O’Donnell, M. Rodgers, P. Duggan; I. Galvin, D. Fitzgerald, T. Kelly (c).

Subs: S. Meehan for I. Galvin (52); P. Flanagan for D. McInerney (54); S. Morey for R. Hayes (60); R. Mounsey for M. Rodgers (62); A. Shanagher for D. Ryan (64).

Referee: J. Keenan (Wicklow).