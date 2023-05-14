Ladies football: Meath set for up Leinster final clash with Dublin, Armagh beat Cavan

It will be another Dublin v Meath Leinster final on Sunday May 28, with that fixture set for Laois Hire O’Moore Park.

Meath scored a 0-15 to 0-5 victory over Laois in Portlaoise on Sunday, with Emma Duggan collecting six points for the TG4 All-Ireland champions.

Laois improved significantly on their loss to provincial champions Dublin but a strong second half surge took the game away from the hosts, who were just two points adrift at half-time, 0-4 to 0-6.

In Ulster, holders Armagh and Donegal will renew acquaintances in another Senior Championship final – and that game will be played in Clones.

Armagh defeated Cavan by 8-14 to 2-7 in Clones to ensure progress and the Orchard County will target four-in-a-row in a fortnight’s time.

Aimee Mackin bagged 3-7 to continue her remarkable recent run of form, with captain Kelly Mallon adding 2-4 for the rampant Orchard County.

At Intermediate level, a brace of goals from Aisling Hanly helped Roscommon dethrone Leitrim to capture the Connacht title, on a 2-13 to 1-7 scoreline in Kiltoom.

In Leinster, the semi-final pairings for next Sunday, May 21, were also confirmed.

Kildare will take on Louth and Westmeath are the hosts against Wexford, following the conclusion of the round-robin stages.

In Group A, Longford defeated Carlow, as Kildare got the better of Wexford on Sunday.

In Group B, Westmeath beat Louth on Saturday, as Wicklow overcame the Offaly challenge on Sunday.

In Ulster, Tyrone gained the psychological edge over Antrim ahead of their Ulster Intermediate Final in Clones on May 28.

The Red Hands got the better of the hosts on a 2-15 to 4-7 scoreline at Davitt Park.

In the Munster Senior B Championship, Clare and Limerick played out a draw, with Clare registering 1-7 to Limerick’s 0-10.

And the Ulster Junior Final, to be played on May 27, will be contested by Fermanagh and Down.

Fermanagh booked their place in the Final with a 3-10 to 1-10 victory over Derry on Friday evening.