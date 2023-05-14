Cork advance to Munster final after comprehensive win over Waterford

Cork 2-10 Waterford 0-4

Cork are through to the 2023 Munster LGFA SFC final following a convincing victory over Waterford in Clonakilty on Sunday.

A first ever LGFA senior championship match staged in West Cork delivered a capacity crowd and a fully deserved win for Shane Ronayne’s side.

Cork will face Kerry in this year’s provincial decider in a fortnight’s time. The Rebels can expect a much tougher test than the one received in West Cork.

Dominant from start to finish, Doireann O’Sullivan’s early goal coupled with a disciplined defensive effort meant Cork were rarely troubled in a stop-start encounter.

Lauren McGregor opened the scoring from a free but Cork’s response was instant. Mourneabbey’s Doireann O’Sullivan capitalised on a defensive error and netted a superb goal after 3 minutes.

Despite playing into the teeth of a strong wind, Cork increased their lead via Orlaith Cahalane. Another McGregor free made it 1-1 to 0-2 before an Eimear Kiely free closed out a disjointed opening quarter.

Meabh O’Sullivan was called upon to make an important stop and tipped a goalbound effort onto the Cork crossbar. Katie Quirke quickly extended the Rebels’ advantage.

Two points in as many minutes from Orlaith Cahalane and Anna Ryan made it 1-5 to 0-2.

In truth, Waterford struggled to get anything going in their opponents half. A third McGregor free was all the Déise had to show at the conclusion of the first half.

Libby Coppinger floated over the second period’s opening score prior to Waterford’s best spell of the afternoon. An inability to convert possession into scores was punished by Katie Quirke and Cork led 1-7 to 0-3 with 10 minutes to go.

Meabh O’Sullivan was called upon to produce an excellent point-blank save and deny Annie Fitzgerald a certain goal.

It was a rare Waterford attempt on target, however, as a succession of the visitors’ efforts either dropped short or missed the target.

Laura Fitzgerald made a welcome return from long-term injury off the bench and immediately kicked two points.

A disappointing Waterford’s only score from open play arrived 7 minutes before the end when Emma Murray split the posts.

The Déise’s attempts to raise a late green flag were thwarted by Cork net-minder Meabh O’Sullivan.

Katie Quirke added a point before Laura Fitzgerald’s injury-time goal put the seal on a comprehensive Cork win.

Scorers for Cork: L Fitzgerald 1-2, D O’Sullivan 1-0, K Quirke 0-3, O Cahalane 0-2, E Kiely (0-1 free), A Ryan and L Coppinger 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: L McGregor 0-3 (0-3 frees), E Murray 0-1.

CORK: M O’Sullivan; M Duggan, E Meaney, R Phelan; A Ryan, S Kelly, A Healy; S Leahy (captain), H Looney; O Cahalane, K Quirke, L Coppinger; E Kiely, D O’Sullivan, C O’Sullivan.

Subs: D Kiniry for R Phelan (inj, ht), M O’Callaghan for H Looney (43), D Kiely for L Coppinger (43), L O’Mahony for A Ryan (inj, 46), L Fitzgerald for D O’Sullivan (51).

WATERFORD: E O’Brien; C Murray, E Power, A Murray; N Power, Karen McGrath (captain), Kate McGrath; A O’Neill, E Murray; B McMaugh, K Murray, KA Hogan; C McCarthy, A Fitzgerald, L McGregor.

Subs: A Waring for N Power (ht), A Shankey for C McCarthy (ht), C Hynes for K Murray (51), M Comeford for A Fitzgerald (60).

Referee: Maurice Murphy (Southern Gaels, Kerry).