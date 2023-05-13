Colm O'Rourke blasts Donal Óg Cusack for Tailteann Cup remarks

Meath manager Colm O'Rourke hit out at pundit Donal Óg Cusack for his critical comments about the Tailteann Cup after leading the Royals to an opening round win in the competition.

Cusack stated during the week, whilst beating the drum for more coverage of hurling in the media, that the Tailteann Cup is 'a sort of Gaelic football Grand National for disappointed also rans'.

But speaking after Meath's 1-19 to 0-11 win over Tipperary in the tier two competition this evening, O'Rourke gave a withering response to Cusack's remarks.

"The gentleman involved, I wouldn't pass the slightest remark on what he'd say about anything," said O'Rourke who was a Sunday Game TV pundit like Cusack until taking the Meath job. "So I didn't find it in any way insulting. I thought it was a reflection of him, rather than anything else.

"The Tailteann Cup is a great competition. It did a lot for the likes of Westmeath last year and we saw Cavan and so many other teams taking it seriously.

"We didn't want to find ourselves in this position. Finishing in sixth position in the second division, we thought we'd be in the top group. But so be it, this is what the competition is about now. We're fully immersed in it and our players are taking it very, very seriously.

"As I said after the Offaly game, our history and tradition of winning is no guarantee of success now and I don't suffer from any delusions of grandeur. Neither do any of the fellas involved. We'll give total respect to the Tailteann Cup and try to win it if we possibly can."