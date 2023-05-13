Brian Lohan satisfied with job well done as Banner 'back up' Limerick win

Clare manager Brian Lohan was pleased his team were able to back up their fine win over Limerick against Waterford in FBD Semple Stadium this evening.

Lohan admitted there was an onus on the side to repeat the result from TUS Gaelic Grounds 14 days earlier.

“We were under pressure to back up what we did against Limerick. It was hard work to beat Limerick. If we came down here and lost it would have been a big defeat for us, so it was important that we backed it up and thankfully we did.”

This latest win wasn’t without its difficulty in the first half but Clare were a class apart in the second half as they used their numerical advantage to great effect.

“It took us a bit of time to get to grips with their puck-out but I think we got to grips with it fairly well,” said Lohan. “And obviously when they went down a man it meant we could push up and they had to go long and play numbers into our numbers and into our strength. Happy enough with how we dealt with it.”

Lohan agreed next Sunday’s fourth round game against Cork is like a Munster semi-final for the county with victory likely earning them a final place.

“It’s great to be going home and we’d be hoping there’ll be a good crowd there. Our crowd has got behind the team and they appreciate the work they’re doing and the commitments they’re making.

“It was disappointing not to produce it the first day out when we were against Tipp. I suppose we have an opportunity to try and right that. Big game for us and big game for Cork.”

Lohan said Aidan McCarthy was a late withdrawal due to “a soft tissue injury”. The in-form forward was involved in the puckaround beforehand but was replaced by first goalscorer Ian Galvin in the starting line-up.

He had no information on David McInerney’s injury either. The defender was announced as a temporary replacement in the second half but did not return to play.