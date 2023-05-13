Today’s Munster senior camogie championship win was extra-special for two of Tipperary’s longest-serving camogie players Cáit Devane and Mary Ryan. They are survivors from the team that last won the title in 2010.

Devane hit four glorious points from play, while Ryan came off the bench to savour their 1-26 to 1-9 victory over Clare at FBD Semple Stadium. It was as fine a performance from the Premier County as you could wish to see.

“It has been 13 years,” said Devane. “There is an awful lot of work that goes into days like today. A lot of unseen work. This has been building for the last couple of years. The young girls coming in are bringing a fearlessness and energy with them and they are driving us all on. Keeping us on our toes and that is the way it should be.

“That dressing-room is absolutely alive inside. There are 30-odd girls in there, and they deserve it so much. We are enjoying every minute of it. We lost to Clare last year. That is the beauty of sport. That is why we all play. Everyday you go out, anybody can beat anybody. We just worked really hard out there.

“We felt we were going well in the league. It was a disappointing end for us, it could have unnerved us but it didn’t.

"That shows the resilience and character within the group. We took it on the chin. We couldn’t dwell on it too long. We tried to take the learnings from it and work on them. We have worked incredibly hard during Munster championship to right those wrongs.”

Playing a leader’s role was joint-captain and Player-of-the-Match Karen Kennedy.

“She is the backbone of the team at centre-back. She drives forward with the ball. She made our job inside easier with her quality deliveries. I’m thrilled for her to lift the cup with Clodagh (Quirke) and get Player-of-the-Match as well.”

Tipp struck 1-21 from play.

“The conditions out there today were perfect. The sun was shining. There wasn’t a puff of air out there. It was a day for shooting. We had a good day, they went over and we had the confidence to stay shooting. It was definitely something we targeted. Girls are taking the onus on themselves to work on that outside of training which is very important.

“We are really looking forward to the All-Ireland championship now in four weeks.”

"We will enjoy the win,” added Ryan. “It is a long time since we brought silverware back to Tipperary senior camogie, it is long overdue. This squad is destined for big things, they are putting in a mighty effort.

“The young ones coming up along are adding such fire to this. Days like this give you a bit of confidence. There is competition for places, we will embrace today and the win.”