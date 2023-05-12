Weekend GAA previews: A dip now would be painful blow to Clare

SATURDAY

Munster SHC, Round 3

Waterford v Clare, FBD Semple Stadium 6pm (J. Keenan, Wicklow) Live GAAGO

They haven’t been able to make head nor tail of the round-robin stages but seeing as this is a de facto knockout game for them Waterford’s aim should be true and clear in Thurles. Michael Kiely’s absence is another blow for Davy Fitzgerald’s side but there is a freedom in being able to throw the kitchen sink at this one. That’s not to say they can play with abandon – Tony Kelly mightn’t be shooting out the lights but he will need to be tagged – and Ryan Taylor’s speed from the middle has to be respected.

However, they have to go at this with the same incessancy they last showed in the second half of the 2021 All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny. If they are going to win this, the audacity of the Fitzgeralds will be a factor. Support play must also be on point if they are to hurt Clare who will be braced for most of what comes their way after two games that surely must stand to them. To dip after that fine win over Limerick would be a painful blow to Clare but they shouldn’t, even if Waterford are unlikely to die wondering.

Verdict: Clare.

Tailteann Cup

Group 1: Cavan v Laois, Kingspan Breffni 4pm (A. Nolan, Wicklow) Live GAAGO

Both were distant seconds in their provincial championship exits but such was the strike landed on them by Dublin that the health of Laois’ morale has to be in question. Cavan to start like a team aiming to win the competition.

Verdict: Cavan.

Group 2: Down v Waterford, Páirc Esler 6pm (B. Cassidy, Derry)

As difficult an introduction as they come for Waterford who will be hoping they can produce a performance in the hope of possibly grabbing a preliminary quarter-final spot. Down to begin putting the Armagh result behind them.

Verdict: Down

Meath v Tipperary, Páirc Tailteann 6.30pm (B. Griffin, Kerry)

Plenty of curiosity about this one just to see how well Meath have used the time since Offaly sent them packing from Leinster. Tipperary may be of the mind that the air of vulnerability around Meath still hangs heavy but Meath won’t mind if this turns out to be a shoot-out.

Verdict: Meath

Group 3: Limerick v Longford, TUS Gaelic Grounds 6pm (S. Lonergan, Tipperary)

Limerick shouldn’t be too despondent with themselves after the three-point loss to Clare and that display could be a turning point for them in what had been shaping up to be a difficult season. Longford pushed Offaly close but this is a trickier game.

Verdict: Limerick

Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 FC final: Kildare v Sligo, Kingspan Breffni 1.30pm (M. McNally, Sligo). Live TG4

Recovering as they did from losing captain Canice Mulligan so early in their semi-final win over Kerry, Sligo showed genuine resilience. It will give them great belief taking on a Kildare side who themselves demonstrated fortitude in coming back to beat Down last weekend. To be able to score 1-11 in 40 minutes of football was quite something. Kildare could be down a prominent player too in Fionn Cooke but may have that bit more firepower.

Verdict: Kildare

Joe McDonagh Cup

Carlow v Offaly, Netwatch Cullen Park 5.30pm (C. Mooney, Dublin)

Do Offaly try to keep their unbeaten run going or have they an eye on the final having already qualified? They have to be a bit distracted, which could give Carlow some hope of joining them in Croke Park next weekend.

Verdict: Carlow

Kerry v Laois, Austin Stack Park 5.30pm (L. Gordon, Galway)

Kerry’s season has lacked the consistency of last year and they must now hope for a favour from Offaly as they attempt to live up to their side of the bargain here. Laois will be a tough nut to crack.

Verdict: Laois

Kildare v Down, Manguard Plus Kildare GAA CoE, Hawkfield 5.30pm (K. Jordan, Tipperary)

Down won’t be fearful in this relegation battle as Kildare’s graph has plummeted from an impressive league run. Still, David Herity’s side should produce a performance when it matters most.

Verdict: Kildare

Christy Ring Cup

Meath v Tyrone, Páirc Tailteann 4.30pm (C. Cunning, Antrim)

Apart from the surprise against London, Meath have been going about their business right and can do so again here.

Verdict: Meath

Sligo v Mayo, Markievicz Park 6pm (T. Conway, Derry)

Mayo’s poor form has been slightly surprising and they find themselves slipping as Sligo progress incrementally.

Verdict: Sligo

Nickey Rackard

Donegal v Louth, O’Donnell Park 3pm (J. Clarke, Cavan)

Donegal shouldn’t have too much difficulty claiming a fourth win on the trot and moving into final consideration.

Verdict: Donegal

Wicklow v Roscommon, Echelon Park, Aughrim 3pm (K. Brady, Louth)

Wicklow have been impressive in the opening three fixtures and should pick up another two points here to stay top.

Verdict: Wicklow

Fermanagh v Armagh, Brewster Park 3pm (K. Parke, Antrim)

It won’t be all their own way but Armagh to avoid any relegation bother with a victory.

Verdict: Armagh

Lory Meagher Cup

Longford v Cavan, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park 12pm (J. Judge, Mayo)

Top of the table clash and Cavan’s scoring acumen may be the difference.

Verdict: Cavan

SUNDAY

Leinster SFC final: Dublin v Louth, Croke Park 1.45pm (C. Lane, Cork) Live RTÉ

Mickey Harte would have been an intrigued observer staying on in Croke Park after Louth’s extra-time semi-final victory over Offaly. The notes he and Gavin Devlin must have taken there or in their analysis meeting on how Kildare did so many things right in pushing Dublin to the final whistle. Just two points short of them for the second time this year, they will have provided Harte with potential gameplans.

Then again, Dublin gave one of their worst, if not their worst, performances in the province since Meath hit them for five goals back in 2010. It was completely out of step from the emphatic victory over Laois the previous weekend and Dessie Farrell will have to make some selection statements after such mediocrity.

It's healthy that Louth have been putting in performances without some of their leading lights this year, but they will need everything from Sam Mulroy and Conor Grimes here. Keeping Ciarán Kilkenny lateral and not allowing him to join in moves he initiates, and cutting off Con O’Callaghan, can give Louth a great platform but it’s so rare that Dublin don’t learn from such lessons and it’s unlikely they will post 11 wides again this time around. Expect a gallant effort from Louth but Dublin’s dominance of the province to continue.

Verdict: Dublin.

Ulster SFC final: Armagh v Derry, St Conleth’s Park 4pm (D. Gough, Meath) Live RTÉ

It takes a special team to win an Ulster title from the preliminary round. Donegal did it three times in the 2010s, twice under Jim McGuinness in 2011 and ‘12 and ‘18 under Declan Bonner. Before them, Joe Kernan guided Armagh to the Anglo-Celt Cup from that stage in 2005. Perhaps in getting to this point this current Armagh team haven’t been as taxed as those other teams but it would be a great achievement for them especially having suffered relegation from Division 1.

Derry replace them in the top flight this year and while they, like Armagh, have been racking up the scores this should be an attritional game with a premium on points. Armagh will likely feel they have to go back to the version of themselves in Division 1 when they were all about their defensive form to combat Derry’s breaks – were they planning for them during that campaign?

They will need some of the exuberance they’ve shown of late to make Derry think and like the reigning provincial champions they have a stronger bench than last season to call on. Where Derry have the edge, though, is midfield and having the discipline to see this out. Conor Turbitt and Rian O’Neill have to be prominent if Armagh are to win but this Derry side can absorb what comes their way.

Verdict: Derry.

Tailteann Cup

Group 1: Offaly v London, Glenisk O’Connor Park 2pm (D. Murnane, Cork)

Offaly have embraced all the challenges that have been put their way since Liam Kearns’ passing and they will show The Exiles enough respect to get the job done.

Verdict: Offaly

Group 3: Wicklow v Carlow, Echelon Park, Aughrim 4pm (S. Mulhare, Laois)

Oisín McConville’s Armagh will be playing for silverware at the same time but he will only have eyes on claiming another 2023 win over the neighbours.

Verdict: Wicklow

Group 4: Antrim v Leitrim, Corrigan Park 1pm (B. Tiernan, Dublin)

Both have taken some hefty blows these past six weeks or so and it’s a real question of who has the better attitude. Of all the Tailteann Cup openers this weekend, there’s a real draw feel about this one.

Verdict: Draw

Fermanagh v Wexford, Brewster Park 1pm (B. Judge, Sligo)

If they exhibit the form they showed in Division 3 again, Fermanagh could be dark horses in this competition.

Verdict: Fermanagh

Christy Ring Cup

London v Derry, McGovern Park, Ruislip 12pm (T. Gleeson, Dublin)

Derry will be wary of London’s good start but they should be able to win and thus leapfrog them in the table.

Verdict: Derry

Lory Meagher Cup

Warwickshire v Leitrim, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham 12pm (M. Farrell, Roscommon).

Leitrim may be able to climb from the bottom of the table and above their opposition.

Verdict: Leitrim

Lancashire v Monaghan, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham 2pm (A. McAleer, Donegal)

Monaghan’s defence has been meaner and it could put them on course for a win.

Verdict: Monaghan