McEntee: Armagh may be ‘undercooked’ going into Clones cauldron

Former Armagh star John McEntee is concerned the county could be “a bit undercooked” going into Sunday’s Ulster SFC final against Derry but believes Clones can be an advantage to them.

A first provincial decider appearance and the first time they have won back-to-back provincial games in 15 years, Armagh have been shedding a host of unwanted records in recent weeks.

While fully believing they can win, McEntee is wary that Armagh have beaten three teams two divisions below them – Antrim, Cavan and Down – to get to this point.

“Of course, it was a huge source of frustration that we hadn’t won successive championship matches for a number of years but this year we were very fortuitous,” said the 2002 All-Ireland SFC winner, the holder of seven Ulster SFC medals. “We had to beat three Division 3 teams to get to an Ulster final.

“That has its pros and cons because you can only beat what’s in front of you and it has given the management an opportunity to look at new players in different positions, young (Shane) McParlan in midfield and Barry McCambridge in the backs. Unearthing players has been really encouraging and strengthened the squad.

“There’s real potential in this group. I think they can go into the final and find that extra gear to perform and be in with a good chance.”

St Conleth’s Park has been a home away from home for Armagh especially during their glittering era under Joe Kernan. Winners in their last seven Ulster finals, four of them have been won in Clones, the other three in Croke Park.

Manager Kieran McGeeney had retired from inter-county football by the time they won the Anglo-Celt Cup but McEntee feels the county’s love of Clones can count for something. “I think we certainly can hang on it. There’s something to be said about it being an adopted home ground. We’ve had great success there. We get a real bounce there and the Armagh support there lends to a huge atmosphere. Having that roar behind you will be huge.

“I was in Castlebar early for (McEntee’s twin brother) Tony’s Connacht final with Sligo last Sunday and there was nobody about. I parked literally 100 metres from the pitch, which I couldn’t get over. The atmosphere was flat, there was a boy selling flags and he was almost asleep in the chair. Clones will be nothing like that on Sunday. It will be electric.” Armagh were certainly more reserved in their tactics during Division 1 but have opened their shoulders in the last few weeks against lower league opponents. Crossmaglen Rangers man McEntee expects they will be showing Derry respect but wants to them to be “bold”.

“Derry have a very good defensive structure and their conversion from attacks to scores is very high. They’re comfortable in possession. Armagh will want to be defensively solid but they will have to get the ball up the field before Derry get their shape in place.

“How Armagh blend those two approaches will be interesting because if they don’t inject pace into their attacks they’re not going to trouble Derry enough. If Armagh had somebody like Stevie McDonnell who would be able to make the ball stick, it would be huge but if they attack early and it breaks down they will still be in position to defend in numbers.

“What I would like to see is Armagh being bold rather than sitting back, being conservative and hoping for a score here and there. We can’t afford to wait until the last five minutes to throw everything at them. We have to press them. There’ll not be 20 points scored but I’d like to think we can win scoring something close to it.”