'This guy is as tough as nails, and thankfully he came out the other side of it' - Dillon Walsh return a high boost to Sligo camp

Dillon Walsh togged out for Sligo U20 training on Wednesday evening. Participated in the warm-up and did a couple of light runs. Nothing major, but still mightily significant.

Dillon Walsh was the county’s Connacht U20 final hero. Came off the bench to fist the winning point deep in injury-time. Came off the pitch carried shoulder high.

He wasn’t in Pearse Stadium for their subsequent All-Ireland semi-final win over Kerry. He was instead in Sligo General Hospital fighting meningitis.

Manager Paul Henry has confirmed Walsh will travel with the panel to Kingspan Breffni for Saturday’s All-Ireland final against Kildare. That the 18-year-old won’t be part of the matchday 24 is irrelevant. That he will be present is progress enough.

“Dillon ended up getting meningitis five to six days after the Galway game. He was brought into hospital at 3.30am and was very critical at the time. It definitely shook the whole group,” explained Henry.

“It kind of showed the lads how at the end of the day this is football and how things can change so drastically. From a huge high after winning the Galway game, one of our group and close friends was in a critical condition.

“He is a warrior, this guy is as tough as nails, and thankfully he came out the other side of it. It was a huge lift for the lads to see him on Wednesday.

“He is gradually starting to come back to himself, but it will take time. He does not need to over push himself at the minute, he is a great young lad, a very talented footballer, and he will get his day again.”

Sligo are hoping Saturday will be their day. A first All-Ireland U20 title would be a most fitting end to a campaign that has seen them overcome Roscommon, Mayo, Galway, and Kerry.

Another victory on Saturday would offer further evidence of the winning culture being built by the county’s underage footballers. Another victory would offer further evidence to those coming behind this current crop that Sligo football is a project worth getting on board with.

“It's trying to make sure that there's a level of belief there that it's worth their while to go in and play for Sligo as opposed to deciding at a younger age that, oh, we'll end up just staying with our club or we may end up going for Sligo Rovers or go play rugby in Sligo.

“We have to make sure that we get as many good, young footballers into a Sligo jersey and that that will hopefully bring a little bit of silverware along the way.”

But irrespective of whether silverware is collected in Cavan, Henry called for patience in the onward journey of these players. To expect them to jump straight into Tony McEntee’s senior camp is unrealistic and “unfair”.

“You don't automatically go from being an underage footballer to a senior footballer just because you can't play U20 anymore. Over the coming years we will definitely end up seeing Sligo senior football improve as a result of a lot of these lads, but they have a bit of developing and growing to do before they get ready for senior football.”