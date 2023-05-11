Galligan says losing "isn't an option" in this year's Tailteann Cup

Cavan goalkeeper Raymond Galligan has laid his Tailteann Cup cards on the table and admitted that failing to win this year's competition 'isn't an option'.

The 2020 All-Star was part of the Breffni team that led Westmeath by three points approaching the hour mark of last year's final before coughing up 1-4 without reply.

In doing so, they let slip a free pass to this year's All-Ireland series and, having failed to reach the recent Ulster final, find themselves back in the Tailteann Cup and preparing for Saturday's Round 1 clash with Laois.

"Hopefully that hurt will fuel us," said Galligan of last year's loss. "It's a fantastic competition and it's a competition we really want to win. Losing it, we feel, really isn't an option at this moment in time."

Galligan accepts, however, that winning the tournament will require Cavan to be significantly better than they were against Armagh in the Ulster championship.

"Armagh brought a level of aggression that we probably weren't just maybe familiar enough with from Division 3," he said.

"Looking back at it, that step up in leagues did come home to hurt us. They had been playing at that higher level, Division 1 football against a higher quality opposition week in, week out whereas we probably thought we were ready and we weren't.

"It wasn't really until we got going in the second-half that we knew we could actually win the game. It was too late then and to be fair Armagh had the work done by half-time."

Galligan himself will play a key role against Laois on Saturday, and beyond. Their leading scorer in last month's Division 3 final defeat of Fermanagh, he says he hasn't yet gone full 'sweeper 'keeper'.

"Personally, the way I look at it, the All-Star goalkeeper from last year, Shane Ryan, who was the best goalkeeper in Ireland and got the reward, he doesn't float too far out the field," said Galligan.

"He keeps it very simple, he does the basics right. He pulled off kick-outs against Dublin that were of the highest order. For me, we can get carried away with 'keepers coming out."